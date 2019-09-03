Zomedica to Present at RHK Capital 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference, Fall Investor Summit, and Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference



ANN ARBOR, Mich., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (TSX-V:ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, today announced that it will present at the RHK Capital 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference on September 4, as well as the Fall Investor Summit on September 16 and the Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference on September 25.



Chief Financial Officer Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA, will provide an overview of Zomedica's business during his presentations at the conferences and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

RHK Capital 2019 Disruptive Growth Conference

Date:Wednesday, September 4

Time:4:20 p.m. EDT

Location:Reed Smith, New York, NY

Fall Investor Summit

Date:Monday, September 16

Time:2:00 p.m. EDT

Location: The Essex House, New York, NY

Sidoti & Company Fall 2019 Investor Conference

Date:Wednesday, September 25

Time:3:20 p.m. EDT

Location: Grand Hyatt NYC, New York, NY

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access live webcasts of the presentations by visiting Zomedica's website at http://investors.zomedica.com. A replay of the audio webcasts and presentations will be accessible on the Zomedica website following the events.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) (TSX-V:ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline, and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica's mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Investor Relations Contact

Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA

srampertab@zomedica.com

+1 647.283.3630

PCG Advisory Group

Kirin Smith, COO

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

+1 646.863.6519

Media Contact

Christy Penka

cpenka@zomedica.com

+1 734.369.2555

