Zomedica Announces Initiation of a Digital Data Platform Enhancing its Diagnostic Pipeline





ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (TSX-V:ZOM), a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, announced it has initiated the development of a digital customer data platform to enhance customer experience and its diagnostic pipeline.

Development efforts are focused on providing veterinarians access to diagnostic test result data and insights into patterns of disease across animal populations. The platform is also intended to support veterinary teams with clinically relevant business services, including inventory management and key performance metrics reporting. Zomedica believes that the data provided through the platform will enable it to provide valuable insights from its entire pipeline of diagnostic testing assays to veterinary care teams, with the potential to improve the standard of care and patient outcomes.

The digital platform is being designed to seamlessly integrate with all of its platforms beginning with TRUFORMA™, Zomedica's first to market, point-of-care biosensor platform. Zomedica believes that the combination of rapid, accurate adrenal (cortisol and endogenous ACTH) and thyroid (total T4, free T4, and TSH) test result data with advanced analysis should improve clinical care and hospital efficiency.

"We believe that the ability to quickly and thoroughly analyze patient test results with a tool that personalizes the analysis to your patient will significantly enhance patient care," said Dr. Stephanie Morley, Chief Operations Officer and Vice President of Product Development. "As a clinician, confidence in your diagnosis is key to assisting the veterinary care team in making treatment recommendations faster, resulting in more positive outcomes for patients, and pet owners."

Zomedica believes that access to clinically relevant data has the potential to improve the standard of care, pet owner experience, and patient care. Zomedica intends to seek potential partnerships within the animal health and technology sectors to develop integrated solutions to elevate veterinary medicine and enhance the capabilities of its digital platform.

Zomedica anticipates launching its digital platform in Q1 2020 upon its product launch.

About Zomedica

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American:ZOM) (TSX-V:ZOM) is a veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company creating products for companion animals (canine, feline and equine) by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio will include novel diagnostics and innovative therapeutics that emphasize patient health and practice health. With a team that includes clinical veterinary professionals, it is Zomedica's mission to give veterinarians the opportunity to lower costs, increase productivity, and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. For more information, visit www.ZOMEDICA.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause the results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information include, but are not limited to: risks related to our ability to successfully complete the development of the TRUFORMA™ platform, uncertainty regarding our ability to develop assays that provide results as reliable as those provided by existing reference laboratory equipment, risks related to the marketing the TRUFORMA™ platform, uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; uncertainty as to the timing and results of development work and pilot and pivotal studies, uncertainty as to the likelihood and timing of regulatory approvals, availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success for new products and technologies; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of products and services; changes in technology and changes in laws and regulations; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships; risks pertaining to permits and licensing, intellectual property infringement risks, risks relating to future clinical trials, regulatory approvals, safety and efficacy of our products, the use of our product, intellectual property protection and the other risk factors disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned that this list of risk factors should not be construed as exhaustive.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. We undertake no duty to update any of the forward-looking information to conform such information to actual results or to changes in our expectations except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Investor Relations Contact:

Shameze Rampertab, CPA, CA

srampertab@zomedica.com

+1 647.283.3630



PCG Advisory Group

Kirin Smith, COO

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

+1 646.863.6519



Media Contact:

Christy Penka

cpenka@zomedica.com

+1 734.369.2555

