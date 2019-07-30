Zogenix to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 6





EMERYVILLE, Calif., July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX), a global pharmaceutical company developing rare disease therapies, today announced that it will report its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, after the market close, and will host a corporate update conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.



Conference Call Details

Tuesday, August 6 at 4:30pm Eastern Time/1:30pm Pacific Time

Toll Free: 877-407-9716 International: 201-493-6779 Conference ID: 13692262 Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135166

About Zogenix

Zogenix is a global pharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing transformative therapies to improve the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases. The Company is preparing to resubmit its New Drug Application for its lead product candidate, FINTEPLA® (ZX008, fenfluramine) to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, a rare and often-catastrophic infant-onset epilepsy that can include frequent and prolonged seizures and significant intellectual, behavioral, and motor disabilities. FINTEPLA has been accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency and is in development in Japan for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. FINTEPLA is also in development globally for the treatment of Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, another rare and often catastrophic childhood-onset epilepsy.

CONTACTS:

Zogenix

Melinda Baker

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

+1 (510) 788-8732 | corpcomms@zogenix.com

Investors

Andrew McDonald

Founding Partner, LifeSci Advisors LLC

+1 (646) 597-6987 | Andrew@lifesciadvisors.com

Source: Zogenix, Inc