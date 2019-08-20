Quantcast

Zix Sets September 2019 Financial Conference Schedule

August 20, 2019


DALLAS, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zix Corporation (Zix) (NASDAQ: ZIXI), a leader in email security, is scheduled to participate at the following financial conferences during September 2019:

8th Annual Gateway Conference

Presenting on Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. PT

Four Seasons Hotel, San Francisco, California

Executives: Chief Executive Officer Dave Wagner and Chief Financial Officer Dave Rockvam

Webcast: Link 

4th Annual Dougherty & Company Institutional Investor Conference

One-on-one meetings only on Thursday, September 5, 2019

Millennium Hotel, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Executive: Dave Rockvam 

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Zix's investor relations team at 949-574-3860. 

About Zix Corporation

Zix Corporation (Zix) is a leader in email security. Trusted by the nation's most influential institutions in healthcare, finance and government, Zix delivers a superior experience and easy-to-use solutions for email encryption and data loss prevention, advanced threat protection, unified information archiving and bring your own device (BYOD) mobile security. Focusing on the protection of business communication, Zix enables its customers to better secure data and meet compliance needs. Zix is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol ZIXI. For more information, visit www.zixcorp.com.

Zix Company Contact

Geoff Bibby

(214) 370-2241

gbibby@zixcorp.com		 Zix Investor Contact

Matt Glover and Najim Mostamand, CFA

Gateway Investor Relations

(949) 574-3860

ZIXI@gatewayir.com

Source: Zix

