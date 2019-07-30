Quantcast

Ziopharm Oncology to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 8, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 09:15:00 AM EDT


BOSTON, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziopharm Oncology, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZIOP) today announced that management will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 8, at 8:30 a.m. ET to provide a corporate update and discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. 

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-844-309-0618 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-661-378-9465 (international). The passcode for the conference call is 8279471. To access the live webcast or the subsequent archived recording, visit the "Investors" section of the Ziopharm website at www.ziopharm.com. The webcast will be recorded and available for replay on the Company's website for two weeks.

About Ziopharm Oncology, Inc.

Ziopharm Oncology is an immuno-oncology company focused on developing end-to-end cost-effective solutions using its non-viral Sleeping Beauty platform for TCR and CAR T-cell therapies and immune-stimulating gene therapy with Controlled interleukin 12 (IL-12). The Sleeping Beauty platform genetically modifies T cells with DNA plasmids to express T-cell receptors (TCRs) to target specific antigens in solid tumors and a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) to target CD19 in blood cancers with the Company's 3rd generation T-cell manufacturing process, termed "rapid personalized manufacture". The Sleeping Beauty platform is being advanced in collaboration with the National Cancer Institute, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Eden BioCell. The Company also is developing its Controlled IL-12 platform, or Ad-RTS-hIL-12 plus veledimex, as monotherapy and in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors to treat brain cancer, including in collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Ziopharm Contact:

Chris Taylor

VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

617-502-1881

ctaylor@ziopharm.com

Source: ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ZIOP




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8264.02
-29.31  ▼  0.35%
DJIA 27166.04
-55.31  ▼  0.20%
S&P 500 3010.51
-10.46  ▼  0.35%
Data as of Jul 30, 2019 | 11:54AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar