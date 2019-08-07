Zicix Corporation (ZICX: OTCMKTS US) Contracts with Native American Energy Association, in Stone Lake Wisconsin, to Expand Their CBD Business Division





San Antonio, Texas, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- In addition to the highly anticipated Zicix Smartphone Coupon Application which will be released soon, Zicix Corporation has a contract with the Native American Energy Association, in Stone Lake Wisconsin to distribute their CBD products alongside Zicix' branded products in our kiosks that will be in up to 10,000 independent pharmacies throughout the United States. The product line is diverse, including 1000mg & 2000 mg CBD oil, CBD deep sleep, CBD immunity Booster, and CBD sugar balance.

Zicix is rolling out its new kiosks in the first 100 pharmacies that will be introducing 5 of its new branded CBD products in the next several weeks. Zicix is also in talks to form a joint venture for hemp cultivation on tribal lands in the State of Wisconsin. The details of the agreement are expected to be finalized this month.

CEO William Petty stated, "We are very excited to work with the Native American Energy Association and having the opportunity to assist them in rolling out their new product line which we feel will be a tremendous success."

Stay tuned, the company will keep shareholders updated in the immediate future on our progress.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

Twitter: ZicixCorporation@ZICIXCorp

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixGroup.com or call 210-260-3125.

Source: Zicix Corporation