Zicix Corporation (ZICX: OTCMKTS US) Acquires Land for Hemp Cultivation and Provides a Corporate Update





San Antonio, TX, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- As set forth in our 8K, which was filed this morning, Zicix Corporation ("ZICX" or "the company") signed a joint venture agreement with Charles McCleod in which the company has taken control of 40 acres for hemp cultivation with an option for an additional 110 acres in Llano, Texas. The total capacity is 150 acres for hemp cultivation. ZICX will reap 80% of the proceeds and the net income is estimated at $40,000.00 per acre per harvest from clients already committed to purchase the hemp. We anticipate three harvests per year. The company is in the process of securing the proper equipment to commence cultivation at the site.



The highly anticipated Zicix Universal Smart Phone Coupon-Redemption App, which will be available for both Apple and Android users, is being developed by Joe Candito. Mr. Candito and his team are in the beta testing phase of the App, which will generate $.08 per each redeemed coupon. The loyalty program within the App has an unlimited future.

Along with the app, Zicix is deploying Kiosk machines which will have up to 10 products in a direct-to-consumer marketing strategy. Zicix will be able to widely distribute their own line of Cannabidiol (CBD) products to consumers.

CEO William Petty stated, "Each of Zicix' three revenue streams, including the Zicix Universal Smartphone Coupon Redemption Application, hemp cultivation as well as the Kiosk machines for CBD distribution are maturing and Zicix is well positioned to realize tremendous revenue growth in short order."

Stay tuned for further updates from Zicix.

About Zicix Corporation (ZICX: OTCMKTS US). Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.ZicixCoupons.com or call 210-260-3125. We are also on Twitter @ZicixCorp

