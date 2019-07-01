Zicix Corp Acquires 51% Interest in Business Development Team, LLC





CARSON CITY, Nev., July 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE - (OTC Pink:ZICX) - Zicix Corp today announces it has acquired 51% ownership of Business Development Team, LLC, a Naples, Florida-based developer of multiple marketing methodologies, sales venues and distribution companies.

Business Development Team (BDT) companies are currently holding licenses for Cannabidiol (CBD) Vending Machines, licensing and marketing of additional CBD-based products. Other BDT owned companies are developing pre-paid debit cards, advanced technology for an e-wallet digital card and the digital capability for redeeming manufacturers retail coupons.

Joseph Candito, President, Business Development Team, began his thirty-year business career in health care. He has held restaurant marketing and business development positions including franchising and developing software technologies for the Subway Group of Companies and Sbarro, LLC pizza restaurants.

"New and innovative sales and marketing techniques are key to Zicix's growth," said William Petty, Zicix CEO. "Business Development Team's executives and managers have brought to Zicix many years' successful experience as well as truly exciting process technologies, all of which will allow Zicix to increase many unique products and services to customers."

Terms of the acquisition were not announced. Additional information will be contained in the Quarterly Disclosure Statement due to be published in July 2019.

About Zicix Corporation(OTC Pink:ZICX) Originally founded as a service provider to the Healthcare industry, the Zicix Corporation has recently been restructured with the intention of acquiring and developing technology applications designed for service companies in consumer, retail and other industries. Zicix is currently listed on the OTC Markets Group's PINK Open Market.

About Business Development Team, LLC: A privately held Limited Liability Company in Naples, Florida, BDT's many products and services will be further disclosed in the July 2019 Zicix Quarterly Disclosure Statement.

