Quantcast

Zealand Pharma to attend Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 29, 2019, 10:00:00 AM EDT


Press release - No. 19 / 2019

 

Copenhagen, August 29, 2019 -Zealand Pharma Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac will attend the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2019 in New York. Also joining will be Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg, and Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development Marino Garcia. Zealand Pharma is scheduled to present at 3:30 PM Eastern.

 

For further information, please contact:

Lani Pollworth Morvan, Investor Relations and Communication

Tel: +45 50 60 37 78, e-mail: lpm@zealandpharma.com

 

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York:ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand's current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand's portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.  

 

Attachment

Source: Zealand Pharma

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ZEAL, ZEAL




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7970.41
113.53  ▲  1.44%
DJIA 26368.66
332.56  ▲  1.28%
S&P 500 2924.20
36.26  ▲  1.26%
Data as of Aug 29, 2019 | 12:01PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar