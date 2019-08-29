Zealand Pharma to attend Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference





Copenhagen, August 29, 2019 -Zealand Pharma Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Dulac will attend the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 10, 2019 in New York. Also joining will be Chief Medical and Development Officer Adam Steensberg, and Senior Vice President of Corporate and Business Development Marino Garcia. Zealand Pharma is scheduled to present at 3:30 PM Eastern.

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York:ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand's current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand's portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

