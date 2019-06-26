



Zealand Pharma doses first subject in Phase 1 clinical trial with potential next generation dual-acting peptide therapeutic for short bowel syndrome

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is a complex chronic and severe condition associated with reduced or complete loss of intestinal function and significant unmet medical need



ZP7570 is a long-acting peptide therapeutic with dual activity on the GLP-1 and GLP-2 receptors



Pre-clinical and clinical data suggest that the combined GLP-1 and GLP-2 activity may work synergistically to further improve intestinal function in patients with SBS





Copenhagen, June 26, 2019 - Zealand Pharma A/S ("Zealand") (NASDAQ:ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, announces the dosing of the first subject in a Phase 1 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of ZP7570 as a potential first-in-class next generation treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS).

The study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single ascending dose trial in 64 healthy subjects, randomized to ZP7570 or placebo within eight cohorts.

ZP7570, a long-acting, dual GLP-1/GLP-2 peptide therapeutic, is designed to further improve management of SBS and may represent a next level of innovation for helping SBS patients to further realize full potential for intestinal rehabilitation. GLP-2 primarily increases the absorptive capacity of the intestine, whereas GLP-1 is believed to act by reducing gastrointestinal motility, thereby allowing more time for the fluids and nutrition to be absorbed. The properties of ZP7570 may also allow for therapeutic opportunities in other gastrointestinal diseases.

"We are committed to changing the lives of people with short bowel syndrome and see good progress in our Phase 3 clinical trial with glepaglutide, a potential best-in-class long-acting GLP-2 analog for treatment of SBS," commented Adam Steensberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Medical and Development Officer at Zealand Pharma. "Initiation of this Phase 1 clinical trial with ZP7570, a dual- GLP-1/GLP-2 acting peptide, marks yet another important milestone in our efforts to bring innovative therapeutics to patients living with SBS."





About Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)

SBS is a complex chronic and severe condition associated with reduced or complete loss of intestinal function. Many patients have to be connected to infusion lines and pumps every day, which pose significant restrictions on their ability to engage in daily activities. In addition, they are at risk of experiencing a number of serious and life-threatening complications such as sepsis, blood clots, liver damage and renal impairment.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq Copenhagen and New York:ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market. Zealand's current pipeline of internal product candidates focus on specialty gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. Zealand's portfolio also includes two clinical license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and pre-clinical license collaboration with Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Zealand is based in Copenhagen (Glostrup), Denmark. For further information about the Company's business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com or follow Zealand on LinkedIn or Twitter @ZealandPharma.

