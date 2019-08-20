Quantcast

Zai Lab to Report Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 and Provide Corporate Update on September 3, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 20, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


Conference Call Scheduled for September 3, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET

SHANGHAI, China and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB), a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will release its financial results for the six months ended June, 30, 2019 before the market opens on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 and host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30am ET. On the call, Zai Lab's senior management team will also provide an update on the Company's business and upcoming milestones.

The live webcast and a replay may be accessed by visiting the Company's website at http://ir.zailaboratory.com. Alternatively, please call (866) 519-4004 (U.S.), + 65 67135090 (International), or 4006208038 (China) to listen to the live conference call. The conference ID number for the live call is 6785308. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the call. Telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call. To access the replay, please call (855) 452-5696. The conference ID number for the replay is 6785308.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) is a China and U.S.-based innovative commercial stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing transformative medicines for cancer, autoimmune and infectious diseases to patients in China and around the world. Zai Lab's experienced team has secured partnerships with leading global biopharma companies, generating a broad pipeline of innovative drug candidates targeting the fast-growing segments of China's pharmaceutical market and addressing unmet medical needs. Zai Lab's vision is to become a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing its partners' and its own products in order to impact human health worldwide.

Contact:

Zai Lab

Billy Cho, CFO

+86 137 6151 2501

billy.cho@zailaboratory.com

Media: Ryo Imai / Robert Flamm, Ph.D.

Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab

212-213-0006, ext. 315 / 364, rimai@burnsmc.com / rflamm@burnsmc.com

Investors: Lee Roth

Burns McClellan, on behalf of Zai Lab

212-213-0006, ext. 331, lroth@burnsmc.com

