ZAGG to Report Second Quarter 2019 Results on August 6, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZAGG Inc (Nasdaq:ZAGG), a leading global mobile lifestyle company, will report second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, immediately following the closing of regular stock market trading hours. The Company will hold a conference call that day at 5:00 p.m. ET to review the results and discuss the Company's outlook and business.



Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (866) 501-1537 (domestic) or (253) 237-1156 (international) at 4:55 p.m. ET (1:55 p.m. PT) and provide the conference identification number: 6993657. The conference call will also be available to interested parties through a live webcast at investors.ZAGG.com. Please visit the website and select the "Events" tab at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary software.

A telephone replay of the call will be available until August 13, 2019, by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering the conference identification number: 6993657. Please note participants must enter the conference identification number in order to access the replay. A podcast of the conference call will be archived at investors.ZAGG.com for one year.

For more information about ZAGG® or any of their products, please visit ZAGG.com.

About ZAGG Inc:

ZAGG Brands (NASDAQ:ZAGG) is a global leader in accessories and technologies that empower mobile lifestyles. The Company has an award-winning product portfolio that includes screen protection, power management solutions, mobile keyboards, and personal audio sold under the InvisibleShield®, mophie®, ZAGG®, BRAVEN®, IFROGZ®, Gear4®, and HALO® brands. ZAGG Brands has operations in the United States, Ireland, and China. For more information, please visit the Company's websites at www.zagg.com, www.mophie.com, www.Gear4.com, and www.BestHalo.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations:

ICR, Inc.

Brendon Frey

203-682-8216

brendon.frey@icrinc.com Company:

Jeff Dubois

801-506-7336

jeff.dubois@ZAGG.com

