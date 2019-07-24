Zafgen Announces Agreement with U.S. Food and Drug Administration on New Nonclinical Study Design for ZGN-1061





Alignment reached on in vivo animal study design and protocol to translate work from novel in vitro assays and establish relevant safety margins



Topline data from the in vivo study expected by the end of 2019

Company has implemented measures to ensure the effective use of capital and extend cash runway

BOSTON, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafgen, Inc. (Nasdaq:ZFGN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary knowledge of MetAP2 systems biology to develop novel therapies for patients affected by a range of metabolic diseases, today announced that the Company has reached agreement with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on an in vivo animal study design and protocol to establish relevant safety margins for ZGN-1061, its investigational MetAP2 inhibitor in development. The study is designed to translate the data from the Company's newly developed in vitro assays of human endothelial cells and assessment of tissue factor expression with endothelial cells, along with other supportive assays, as it works toward resolving the previously announced clinical hold. Topline data from the in vivo animal study are expected by the end of 2019.

"The in vitro assays we presented to the FDA reflect Zafgen's deep understanding of the significant difference of ZGN-1061 on endothelial cell biology as compared to our prior compound and we believe represent a truly sophisticated and optimized approach to evaluate important safety information about ZGN-1061," said Priya Singhal, M.D., M.P.H, Head of Research and Development. "We are working to rapidly implement the in vivo animal study, which aims to establish the relevance of the in vitro mechanism and safety margins. We appreciate the FDA's thorough feedback and continuing collaboration throughout this process."

Given the current status and expected timelines of Zafgen's development programs, the Company has implemented plans to reduce its operating expenses and prioritize key resources, with an immediate corporate restructuring as well as other strategies to preserve resources. This restructuring includes a workforce reduction of approximately 25%, in addition to other attrition in 2019. With these changes, Zafgen now expects its projected cash runway to last greater than two years, given its current operating plan.

"Since our constructive Type A meeting with the FDA earlier this year, we've been focused on gaining clarity on the path forward, reaching agreement on the in vivo study design and protocol, and preparing for strong initiation and execution of the study," said Jeffrey Hatfield, Chief Executive Officer. "As we move ahead with ZGN-1061 having accomplished these goals, we have also taken steps to ensure the effective use of capital as we look to the future. This includes the difficult but prudent decision to restructure at this time. We are deeply grateful for the entire team's dedication and many contributions."

