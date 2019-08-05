YY to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 13, 2019





GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) ("YY" or the "Company"), a leading global social media platform, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the U.S. market closes on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (or Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:



United States: +1-845-675-0437 International: +65-6713-5090 China Domestic: 400-620-8038 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: #6472108

The replay will be accessible through August 21, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: #6472108

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com/.

About YY Inc.

YY Inc. ("YY" or the "Company") is a leading global social media platform. The Company's highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of content and activities. YY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. YY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China and Huya, a leading game live streaming platform in China. In addition, YY completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech-driven social media company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside of China; Likee, a leading global short form video social platform; IMO, a global video communication platform, and other social applications. YY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. YY Inc. was listed on the Nasdaq in November 2012.

Investor Relations Contact:

YY Inc.

Matthew Zhao

Maggie Yan

Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000

Email: IR@YY.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: (+1) 646 915-1611

Email: IR@YY.com

