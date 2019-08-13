YY Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results





GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) ("YY" or the "Company"), a global social media platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net revenues increased by 66.8% to RMB6,295.2 million (US$917.0 million) from RMB3,773.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. 1 was RMB42.1 million (US$6.1 million), compared to net loss attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. of RMB99.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

was RMB42.1 million (US$6.1 million), compared to net loss attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. of RMB99.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc.2 was RMB424.2 million (US$61.8 million), compared to RMB910.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo Inc ("Bigo").

Second Quarter 2019 Operational Highlights

Global average mobile MAUs 3 reached 433.5 million, among which about 78.1% were from markets outside China.

reached 433.5 million, among which about 78.1% were from markets outside China. Average mobile MAUs of IMO reached 211.9 million.

Average mobile MAUs of global short-form video services increased by 431.2% to 90.3 million from 17.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018, including 80.7 million from Likee (formerly known as Like), which increased by 374.7% year-over-year, and 9.6 million from IMO's embedded short-form video services.

Average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services increased by 39.2% to 140.9 million from 101.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018, among that (i) 94.8 million were from China, including 38.9 million from YY, which increased by 3.7% year-over-year and 55.9 million from Huya, which increased by 31.1% year-over-year; (ii) 46.1 million were from outside China, including 20.8 million from Bigo Live, which increased by 6.6% year-over-year; and 25.3 million from Hago.

Total number of paying users 4 of YY increased by 19.1% to 4.2 million from 3.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

of YY increased by 19.1% to 4.2 million from 3.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Total number of paying users of Huyaincreased by 46.7% to 4.9 million from 3.4 million in the corresponding period of 2018.

Mr. David Xueling Li, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of YY, commented, "After we successfully completed the acquisition of BIGO in March, the second quarter was the first time we had the full quarter consolidation of the financial performance of BIGO. In the second quarter, our global average mobile MAUs reached 433.5 million, of which the average mobile MAUs of global short-form video services increased by 431.2% year-over-year to 90.3 million, and the average mobile MAUs of global live streaming services increased by 39.2% year-on-year to 140.9 million. More importantly, average mobile MAUs of our instant messaging platform IMO had reached nearly 211.9 million. Our massive and diverse user base offers us a great opportunity for the synergy and future monetization. During the second quarter, we further enhanced the stickiness of IMO users by introducing short-form video content into IMO. About 17.5 million monthly users in more than 40 countries were able to access to the short-form video content on IMO. We were pleased to see that the conversion rate to short-form video users had reached to over 50%. In addition, we also continued to bolster the foundation of our global ecosystem by enhancing our AI technologies and cultivating our localization capabilities. Going forward, as we continue to refine the synergies between our business segments and launch new monetization venues on a global scale, we are confident of achieving our vision of connecting people and enriching their lives through video."

Mr. Bing Jin, Chief Financial Officer of YY, further commented, "We once again achieved strong financial and operating performances in the second quarter of 2019, highlighted by rapid growth and sustained profitability. Our total net revenues in the second quarter of 2019 increased by 66.8% year over year to RMB6,295.2 million, exceeding the high end of our previous guidance range. The increase in net revenues was primarily driven by a 66.4% year-over-year increase in live streaming revenues to RMB5,922.8 million. The consolidation of Bigo fueled additional user and revenue growth. Looking ahead, we will continue to enhance content offerings and develop AI technologies across our products on a global scale, and we are confident that our instant messaging and short-form video businesses will become the next dual growth engines for the group and further drive our global expansion."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

NET REVENUES

Net revenues increased by 66.8% to RMB6,295.2 million (US$917.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB3,773.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily driven by an increase in live streaming revenues, and the contribution from the consolidation of Bigo segment.

Live streaming revenues increased by 66.4% to RMB5,922.8 million (US$862.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB3,559.7 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily attributable to (i) the continued live streaming revenues growth in YY and Huya segments, amounting to RMB1,224.9 million (US$178.4 million), driven by user growth; and (ii) the contribution from the consolidation of Bigo segment, amounting to RMB1,138.2 million (US$165.8 million).

Other revenues increased by 74.4% to RMB372.5 million (US$54.3 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB213.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily driven by the increase in advertising revenues from Huya and Bigo segments.

COST OF REVENUES AND GROSS PROFIT

Cost of revenues increased by 80.4% to RMB4,173.8 million (US$608.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB2,313.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018, mainly attributable to an increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs to RMB3,149.3 million (US$458.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB1,882.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018, which was in line with the increase in live streaming revenues of the Company. Bandwidth costs increased to RMB423.8 million (US$61.7 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB246.0 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily reflecting continued overseas user base expansion mainly due to the impact of the consolidation of Bigo.

Gross profit increased by 45.4% to RMB2,121.4 million (US$309.0 million) in the second quarter of 2019 from RMB1,459.5 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Gross margin was 33.7% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 38.7% in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the impact caused by the relatively low gross margin of Huya and Bigo segments as their contributions to net revenues increased significantly year over year. The decrease in gross margin was also attributable to the increase in revenue-sharing fees and content costs.

OPERATING INCOME

Operating expenses were RMB2,090.9 million (US$304.6 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB779.6 million in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the increase in sales and marketing expenses of RMB853.4 million (US$124.3 million), and research and development expenses of RMB359.5 million (US$52.4 million). The increase in sales and marketing expenses was primarily attributable to the Company's increased efforts in sales and marketing activities in overseas markets and the impact of depreciation and amortization related to the consolidation of Bigo, while the increase in research and development expenses was due to the increase in staff related expenses.

Operating income was RMB71.9 million (US$10.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB713.8 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Operating margin was 1.1% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 18.9% in the corresponding period of 2018, primarily due to the decrease in gross margin, the consolidation of Bigo and other overseas expansion initiatives.

Non-GAAP operating income5 was RMB524.9 million (US$76.5 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB933.1 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP operating margin6 was 8.3% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 24.7% in the corresponding period of 2018.

NET INCOME

Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. was RMB42.1 million (US$6.1 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to net loss attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. of RMB99.9 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Net margin was 0.7% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to negative 2.6% in the corresponding period of 2018. The significantly high effective tax rate in the second quarter of 2019 was primarily due to the profit (loss) structure and the different effective tax rates of YY, Huya and Bigo segments. Particularly, the Company was not getting as much benefit from losses incurred by Bigo as a majority of Bigo's business that was subject to a low applicable tax rate in its jurisdiction.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. was RMB424.2 million (US$61.8 million) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB910.2 million in the corresponding period of 2018. Non-GAAP net margin7 was 6.7% in the second quarter of 2019, compared to 24.1% in the corresponding period of 2018.

NET INCOME PER ADS

Diluted net income per ADS8 was RMB0.27(US$0.04) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to diluted net loss per ADS of RMB2.14 in the corresponding period of 2018.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS9 was RMB5.14(US$0.75) in the second quarter of 2019, compared to RMB13.75 in the corresponding period of 2018.

BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOWS

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash equivalents, restricted short-term deposits, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB25,106.5 million (US$3,657.2 million), which also included the proceeds received from the issuance of convertible senior notes and follow-on public offering of Huya in the second quarter of 2019. For the second quarter of 2019, net cash from operating activities was RMB1,125.4 million (US$163.9 million).

SHARES OUTSTANDING

As of June 30, 2019, the Company had a total of 1,617.1 million common shares, or the equivalent of 80.9 million ADSs, outstanding.

Business Outlook

For the third quarter of 2019, the Company expects net revenues to be between RMB6.57 billion and RMB6.77 billion10, representing a year-over-year growth of 60.2% to 65.1%. This forecast reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Recent Developments

The Company today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase plan under which the Company may repurchase up to US$300 million of its shares over the next 12 months. The share repurchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices, in privately negotiated transactions, in block trades and/or through other legally permissible means, depending on market conditions and in accordance with applicable rules and regulations. YY's board of directors will review the share repurchase plan periodically, and may authorize adjustment of its terms and size. The Company expects to fund repurchases made under this plan from its existing funds.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 9:00 P.M. Eastern Time (or Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 9:00 A.M. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results. Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-845-675-0437

International: +65-6713-5090

China Domestic: 400-620-8038

Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771

Conference ID: #6472108

The replay will be accessible through August 21, 2019, by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-646-254-3697

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID: #6472108

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.yy.com/.

Exchange Rate

This press release contains translations of certain Renminbi amounts into U.S. dollars at specified rates solely for the convenience of readers. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Renminbi to U.S. dollars, in this press release, were made at a rate of RMB6.8650 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on June 28, 2019 in the City of New York for cable transfers in Renminbi per U.S. dollar as certified for customs purposes by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

About YY Inc.

YY Inc. ("YY" or the "Company") is a global social media platform. The Company's highly engaged users contribute to a vibrant social community by creating, sharing, and enjoying a vast range of entertainment content and activities. YY enables users to interact with each other in real time through online live media and offers users a uniquely engaging and immersive entertainment experience. YY owns YY Live, a leading live streaming social media platform in China and Huya, a leading game live streaming platform in China. In addition, YY completed the acquisition of Bigo in March 2019. Bigo is a fast-growing global tech company. Headquartered in Singapore, Bigo owns Bigo Live, a leading global live streaming platform outside China; Likee, a leading global short-form video social platform; IMO, a global video communication app, and other social applications. YY has created an online community for global video and live streaming users. YY Inc. was listed on the NASDAQ in November 2012.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as YY's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. YY may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about YY's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: YY's goals and strategies; YY's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online communication social platform market in China; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; YY's ability to monetize the user base; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in YY's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and YY does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"). YY uses non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., non-GAAP net margin attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc., and basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP operating income is operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary. Non-GAAP operating margin is non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income is net income excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items. Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. is net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues. Non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. is net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investments, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders and income tax effects of above non-GAAP reconciling items and adjustment for non-GAAP reconciling items for the income attributable to non-controlling interests. After the non-GAAP reconciliation, non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interests of YY Inc. is equal to the non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. Basic and diluted non-GAAP net income per ADS is non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of basic and diluted net income per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the non-cash impact of above reconciling items adds clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the non-cash effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, (ii) impairment of goodwill and investments, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments, gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, and accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders, which may not be recurring in its business, and (iii) income tax expenses and non-GAAP adjustments for net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest shareholders, which are affected by above non-GAAP reconciling items. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "YY Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" near the end of this release.

Investor Relations Contact

YY Inc.

Matthew Zhao

Tel: +86 (20) 8212-0000

Email: IR@YY.com

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Tel: +1 (646) 915-1611

Email: IR@YY.com

1 Net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc., is net income less net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholder.

2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, impairment of goodwill and investment, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, gain on deconsolidation and disposal of subsidiary, gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (deemed disposal refers to dilution of equity interest in equity-method investments), gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments, fair value loss on derivative liabilities, interest expenses related to the convertible bonds amortization to face value, income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustment and non-GAAP adjustment for net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling interests shareholders. These adjustments amounted to RMB382.1 million (US$55.7 million) and RMB1,010.1 million in the second quarters of 2019 and 2018, respectively. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for more details.

3 Refers to mobile average monthly active users. Average mobile MAU for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of the Company's mobile active users for each month of such period, by (ii) the number of months in such period.

4 Refers to a registered user that has purchased virtual items on YY's platforms at least once during the period presented.

5 Non-GAAP operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses, amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions, impairment of goodwill and investments and gain on deconsolidation and disposal of a subsidiary. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

6 Non-GAAP operating margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP operating income as a percentage of net revenues. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

7 Non-GAAP net margin is non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. as a percentage of net revenues.

8ADS is American Depositary Share. Each ADS represents twenty Class A common shares of the Company. Diluted net income per ADS is net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of diluted ADS.

9Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of diluted net income per ADS. Please refer to the section titled "Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" for details.

10 The outlook of net revenues for the third quarter of 2019 includes the impact from Bigo's consolidation. However, when calculating the year-over-year growth rate, Bigo's net revenues in the same period of 2018 was not included as the part of denominator.





YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSEDCONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) December

31,

2018 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 6,004,231 11,010,997 1,603,933 Restricted cash and cash equivalents - 283,161 41,247 Short-term deposits 7,326,996 10,050,554 1,464,028 Restricted short-term deposits - 302,990 44,135 Short-term investments 979,053 3,458,790 503,830 Accounts receivable, net 198,428 629,508 91,698 Amounts due from related parties 193,559 14,098 2,054 Financing receivables, net 768,343 494,088 71,972 Prepayments and other current assets 1,019,019 942,311 137,260 Total current assets 16,489,629 27,186,497 3,960,157 Non-current assets Long-term deposits 1,000,000 - - Deferred tax assets 70,834 120,141 17,501 Investments 4,591,524 1,534,593 223,539 Property and equipment, net 1,296,319 1,984,150 289,024 Land use rights, net 1,784,639 1,760,591 256,459 Intangible assets, net 74,685 3,411,719 496,973 Right-of-use assets, net(1) - 292,791 42,650 Goodwill 11,763 12,758,974 1,858,554 Financing receivables, net 224,793 224,048 32,636 Other non-current assets 223,859 276,233 40,238 Total non-current assets 9,278,416 22,363,240 3,257,574 Total assets 25,768,045 49,549,737 7,217,731 Liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Convertible bonds 6,863 - - Accounts payable 114,589 215,254 31,355 Deferred revenue 951,616 1,335,794 194,580 Advances from customers 101,690 97,081 14,141 Income taxes payable 235,561 403,005 58,704 Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities 2,414,371 3,855,975 561,686 Amounts due to related parties 28,336 34,890 5,082 Lease liabilities due within one year(1) - 111,179 16,195 Short-term loans - 281,588 41,018 Total current liabilities 3,853,026 6,334,766 922,761 Non-current liabilities Convertible bonds - 4,736,225 689,909 Lease liabilities(1) - 187,094 27,253 Deferred revenue 91,710 153,948 22,425 Deferred tax liabilities 27,505 326,025 47,491 Total non-current liabilities 119,215 5,403,292 787,078 Total liabilities 3,972,241 11,738,058 1,709,839





YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) December

31,

2018 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 RMB RMB US$ Mezzanine equity 418,673 439,325 63,995 Shareholders' equity Class A common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 10,000,000,000 and 10,000,000,000 shares authorized, 981,740,848 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018; 1,298,420,684 shares issued and 1,290,568,495 shares outstanding as of and June 30, 2019, respectively) 59 80 12 Class B common shares (US$0.00001 par value; 1,000,000,000 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized, 288,182,976 and 326,509,555 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, respectively) 21 24 3 Additional paid-in capital 11,168,866 21,620,780 3,149,422 Statutory reserves 101,725 101,725 14,818 Retained earnings 6,913,469 10,057,138 1,464,987 Accumulated other comprehensive income 336,152 600,217 87,431 Total YY Inc.'s shareholders' equity 18,520,292 32,379,964 4,716,673 Non-controlling interests 2,856,839 4,992,390 727,224 Total shareholders' equity 21,377,131 37,372,354 5,443,897 Total liabilities,mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 25,768,045 49,549,737 7,217,731

(1) The Company has adopted ASC842 "Leases" beginning January 1, 2019 using the optional transition method. The only major impact of the standard is that assets and liabilities amounting to RMB145.2 million and RMB141.2 million, respectively, are recognized beginning January 1, 2019 for leased office space with terms of more than 12 months.

YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June

30,

2018 March

31,

2019 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2018 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Live streaming(1) 3,559,666 4,485,020 5,922,761 862,747 6,591,701 10,407,781 1,516,064 Others 213,564 295,564 372,486 54,259 430,460 668,050 97,312 Total net revenues 3,773,230 4,780,584 6,295,247 917,006 7,022,161 11,075,831 1,613,376 Cost of revenues(2) (2,313,772 ) (3,160,325 ) (4,173,841 ) (607,988 ) (4,329,569 ) (7,334,166 ) (1,068,342 ) Gross profit 1,459,458 1,620,259 2,121,406 309,018 2,692,592 3,741,665 545,034 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (295,946 ) (404,736 ) (655,421 ) (95,473 ) (545,411 ) (1,060,157 ) (154,429 ) Sales and marketing expenses (246,130 ) (534,236 ) (1,099,494 ) (160,159 ) (481,788 ) (1,633,730 ) (237,980 ) General and administrative expenses (237,532 ) (276,424 ) (335,973 ) (48,940 ) (401,508 ) (612,397 ) (89,206 ) Total operating expenses (779,608 ) (1,215,396 ) (2,090,888 ) (304,572 ) (1,428,707 ) (3,306,284 ) (481,615 ) Other income 33,922 68,688 41,407 6,032 46,296 110,095 16,037 Operating income 713,772 473,551 71,925 10,478 1,310,181 545,476 79,456 Interest expenses (1,548 ) (6,219 ) (12,268 ) (1,787 ) (3,567 ) (18,487 ) (2,693 ) Interest income and investment income 128,850 148,289 156,619 22,814 221,041 304,908 44,415 Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net (2,823 ) 1,333 13,801 2,010 3,896 15,134 2,205 Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments 13,999 - - - 13,999 - - Gain on fair value change of investments 1,205,049 2,649,843 14,291 2,082 1,631,596 2,664,134 388,075 Fair value loss on derivative liabilities (2,273,355 ) - - - (2,285,223 ) - - Other non-operating expenses (2,000 ) - - - (2,000 ) - - (Loss) income before income tax expenses (218,056 ) 3,266,797 244,368 35,597 889,923 3,511,165 511,458 Income tax expenses (147,419 ) (123,971 ) (143,896 ) (20,961 ) (295,664 ) (267,867 ) (39,019 ) (Loss) income before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes (365,475 ) 3,142,826 100,472 14,636 594,259 3,243,298 472,439 Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 88,992 7,156 6,947 1,012 98,171 14,103 2,054 Net (loss) income (276,483 ) 3,149,982 107,419 15,648 692,430 3,257,401 474,493 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders and the mezzanine equity classified as non-controlling interest shareholders (176,565 ) 29,549 65,342 9,518 (171,181 ) 94,891 13,822 Net (loss) income attributable to controlling interest of YY Inc. (99,918 ) 3,120,433 42,077 6,130 863,611 3,162,510 460,671 Less: Accretion of subsidiaries' redeemable convertible preferred shares to redemption value 36,969 9,365 9,476 1,380 67,076 18,841 2,745 Cumulative dividend on subsidiary's Series A Preferred Shares - 6,730 6,811 992 - 13,541 1,972 Deemed dividend to subsidiary's Series A preferred shareholders - - - - 489,284 - - Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. (136,887 ) 3,104,338 25,790 3,758 307,251 3,130,128 455,954





YY INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June

30,

2018 March

31,

2019 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2018 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$



Net (loss) income per ADS —Basic (2.14 ) 44.93 0.32 0.05 4.82 42.06 6.13 —Diluted (2.14 ) 44.55 0.27 0.04 4.75 41.31 6.02 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating net income per ADS —Basic 63,839,293 69,097,090 79,682,966 79,682,966 63,780,159 74,418,556 74,418,556 —Diluted 63,839,293 69,640,885 81,167,679 81,167,679 64,712,271 75,764,380 75,764,380

(1) Live streaming revenues by geographical areas were as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June

30,

2018 March

31,

2019 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2018 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ PRC 3,559,666 4,189,410 5,016,587 730,748 6,591,701 9,205,997 1,341,004 Non-PRC - 295,610 906,174 131,999 - 1,201,784 175,060

(2) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June

30,

2018 March

31,

2019 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2018 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 24,059 14,309 15,604 2,273 43,667 29,913 4,357 Research and development expenses 67,912 70,607 160,029 23,311 122,379 230,636 33,596 Sales and marketing expenses 2,406 1,976 3,452 503 4,275 5,428 791 General and administrative expenses 124,978 94,877 85,197 12,410 161,541 180,074 26,231





YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June

30,

2018 March

31,

2019 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2018 June

30,

2019 June

30,

2019 RMB RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Operating income 713,772 473,551 71,925 10,478 1,310,181 545,476 79,456 Share-based compensation expenses 219,355 181,769 264,282 38,497 331,862 446,051 64,975 Impairment of goodwill and investments - - - - 18,349 - - Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 62,000 188,740 27,493 - 250,740 36,524 Non-GAAP operating income 933,127 717,320 524,947 76,468 1,660,392 1,242,267 180,955





Net (loss) income (276,483 ) 3,149,982 107,419 15,648 692,430 3,257,401 474,493 Share-based compensation expenses 219,355 181,769 264,282 38,497 331,862 446,051 64,975 Impairment of goodwill and investments - - - - 18,349 - - Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 62,000 188,740 27,493 - 250,740 36,524 Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (13,999 ) - - - (13,999 ) - - Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments (1,287,301 ) (2,655,338 ) (13,332 ) (1,942 ) (1,713,848 ) (2,668,670 ) (388,736 ) Fair value loss on derivative liabilities 2,273,355 - - - 2,285,223 - - Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value - - 4,287 624 - 4,287 624 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 30,601 (16,996 ) (31,891 ) (4,645 ) 75,067 (48,887 ) (7,121 ) Non-GAAP net income 945,528 721,417 519,505 75,675 1,675,084 1,240,922 180,759





Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of YY Inc. (136,887 ) 3,104,338 25,790 3,758 307,251 3,130,128 455,954 Share-based compensation expenses 219,355 181,769 264,282 38,497 331,862 446,051 64,975 Impairment of goodwill and investments - - - - 18,349 - - Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - 62,000 188,740 27,493 - 250,740 36,524 Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (13,999 ) - - - (13,999 ) - - Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments (1,287,301 ) (2,655,338 ) (13,332 ) (1,942 ) (1,713,848 ) (2,668,670 ) (388,736 ) Fair value loss on derivative liabilities 2,273,355 - - - 2,285,223 - - Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value - - 4,287 624 - 4,287 624 Accretion, cumulative dividend and deemed dividend to subsidiaries' preferred shareholders 36,969 16,095 16,287 2,372 556,360 32,382 4,717 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 30,601 (16,996 ) (31,891 ) (4,645 ) 75,067 (48,887 ) (7,121 ) Non-GAAP adjustments for net loss attributable to the non-controlling interest shareholders (211,884 ) (38,346 ) (29,941 ) (4,361 ) (206,064 ) (68,287 ) (9,947 ) Non-GAAP net income attributable to controlling interest and common shareholders of YY Inc. 910,209 653,522 424,222 61,796 1,640,201 1,077,744 156,990









Non-GAAP net income per ADS —Basic 14.26 9.46 5.32 0.77 25.72 14.48 2.11 —Diluted 13.75 9.32 5.14 0.75 24.72 14.11 2.06 Weighted average number of ADS used in calculating Non-GAAP net income per ADS —Basic 63,839,293 69,097,090 79,682,966 79,682,966 63,780,159 74,418,556 74,418,556 —Diluted 64,701,643 69,640,885 81,855,180 81,855,180 64,721,304 75,764,380 75,764,380





YY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 YY(1) Huya Bigo Elimination(2) Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Live streaming 2,863,058 1,921,485 1,138,218 - 5,922,761 862,747 Others 190,758 88,976 92,752 - 372,486 54,259 Total net revenues 3,053,816 2,010,461 1,230,970 - 6,295,247 917,006 Cost of revenues(3) (1,627,744 ) (1,674,793 ) (871,304 ) - (4,173,841 ) (607,988 ) Gross profit 1,426,072 335,668 359,666 - 2,121,406 309,018 Operating expenses(3) Research and development expenses (241,253 ) (105,411 ) (308,757 ) - (655,421 ) (95,473 ) Sales and marketing expenses (335,602 ) (119,592 ) (644,300 ) - (1,099,494 ) (160,159 ) General and administrative expenses (171,032 ) (74,328 ) (90,613 ) - (335,973 ) (48,940 ) Total operating expenses (747,887 ) (299,331 ) (1,043,670 ) - (2,090,888 ) (304,572 ) Other income 8,602 31,332 1,473 - 41,407 6,032 Operating income (loss) 686,787 67,669 (682,531 ) - 71,925 10,478 Interest expenses (12,268 ) - (4,201 ) 4,201 (12,268 ) (1,787 ) Interest income and investment income 84,791 75,021 1,008 (4,201 ) 156,619 22,814 Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net (4,181 ) 787 17,195 - 13,801 2,010 Gain on fair value change of investments 14,291 - - - 14,291 2,082 Income (loss) before income tax expenses 769,420 143,477 (668,529 ) - 244,368 35,597 Income tax (expenses) benefits (160,152 ) (21,632 ) 37,888 - (143,896 ) (20,961 ) Income (loss) before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 609,268 121,845 (630,641 ) - 100,472 14,636 Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 6,991 (44 ) - - 6,947 1,012 Net income (loss) 616,259 121,801 (630,641 ) - 107,419 15,648

In 2019 the segment of "YY Live" was renamed as "YY".



The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.



Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 YY Huya Bigo Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 1,955 4,270 9,379 15,604 2,273 Research and development expenses 28,053 13,931 118,045 160,029 23,311 Sales and marketing expenses 655 907 1,890 3,452 503 General and administrative expenses 43,189 29,501 12,507 85,197 12,410





YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 YY Huya Bigo Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income (loss) 686,787 67,669 (682,531 ) 71,925 10,478 Share-based compensation expenses 73,852 48,609 141,821 264,282 38,497 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - - 188,740 188,740 27,493 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 760,639 116,278 (351,970 ) 524,947 76,468 Net income (loss) 616,259 121,801 (630,641 ) 107,419 15,648 Share-based compensation expenses 73,852 48,609 141,821 264,282 38,497 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - - 188,740 188,740 27,493 Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments (13,332 ) - - (13,332 ) (1,942 ) Interest expenses related to the convertible bonds' amortization to face value 4,287 - - 4,287 624 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 1,421 - (33,312 ) (31,891 ) (4,645 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 682,487 170,410 (333,392 ) 519,505 75,675





YY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 YY Huya Bigo(1) Elimination(2) Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Live streaming 2,566,523 1,552,482 366,015 - 4,485,020 668,289 Others 186,733 78,996 29,835 - 295,564 44,040 Total net revenues 2,753,256 1,631,478 395,850 - 4,780,584 712,329 Cost of revenues(3) (1,548,046 ) (1,358,105 ) (254,174 ) - (3,160,325 ) (470,903 ) Gross profit 1,205,210 273,373 141,676 - 1,620,259 241,426 Operating expenses(3) Research and development expenses (235,502 ) (90,044 ) (79,190 ) - (404,736 ) (60,308 ) Sales and marketing expenses (266,317 ) (78,164 ) (189,755 ) - (534,236 ) (79,604 ) General and administrative expenses (163,364 ) (85,811 ) (27,249 ) - (276,424 ) (41,188 ) Total operating expenses (665,183 ) (254,019 ) (296,194 ) - (1,215,396 ) (181,100 ) Other income 58,066 8,864 1,758 - 68,688 10,235 Operating income (loss) 598,093 28,218 (152,760 ) - 473,551 70,561 Interest expenses (6,219 ) - (1,395 ) 1,395 (6,219 ) (927 ) Interest income and investment income 94,745 54,585 354 (1,395 ) 148,289 22,096 Foreign currency exchange (losses) gains, net (965 ) (374 ) 2,672 - 1,333 199 Gain on fair value change of investments 2,649,843 - - - 2,649,843 394,839 Income (loss) before income tax expenses 3,335,497 82,429 (151,129 ) - 3,266,797 486,768 Income tax (expenses) benefits (110,380 ) (18,968 ) 5,377 - (123,971 ) (18,472 ) Income (loss) before share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 3,225,117 63,461 (145,752 ) - 3,142,826 468,296 Share of income (loss) in equity method investments, net of income taxes 7,157 (1 ) - - 7,156 1,066 Net income (loss) 3,232,274 63,460 (145,752 ) - 3,149,982 469,362

On March 4, 2019, YY completed the acquisition of Bigo. Therefore, Bigo's financial results from March 4, 2019 to March 31, 2019 were included in YY's consolidated financial statements.



The elimination mainly consists of interest income and interest expenses generated from the loan between YY and Bigo segments.



Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 YY Huya Bigo Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 7,224 4,020 3,065 14,309 2,132 Research and development expenses 25,992 11,824 32,791 70,607 10,521 Sales and marketing expenses 552 904 520 1,976 294 General and administrative expenses 38,194 51,078 5,605 94,877 14,137





YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 YY Huya Bigo Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income (loss) 598,093 28,218 (152,760 ) 473,551 70,561 Share-based compensation expenses 71,962 67,826 41,981 181,769 27,084 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - - 62,000 62,000 9,238 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) 670,055 96,044 (48,779 ) 717,320 106,883 Net income (loss) 3,232,274 63,460 (145,752 ) 3,149,982 469,362 Share-based compensation expenses 71,962 67,826 41,981 181,769 27,084 Amortization of intangible assets from business acquisitions - - 62,000 62,000 9,238 Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments (2,655,338 ) - - (2,655,338 ) (395,658 ) Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments (7,479 ) - (9,517 ) (16,996 ) (2,532 ) Non-GAAP net income (loss) 641,419 131,286 (51,288 ) 721,417 107,494





YY INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 YY Huya Elimination(1) Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues Live streaming 2,567,854 991,812 - 3,559,666 537,950 Others 167,044 46,520 - 213,564 32,275 Total net revenues 2,734,898 1,038,332 - 3,773,230 570,225 Cost of revenues(2) (1,441,807 ) (871,965 ) - (2,313,772 ) (349,666 ) Gross profit 1,293,091 166,367 - 1,459,458 220,559 Operating expenses(2) Research and development expenses (235,982 ) (59,964 ) - (295,946 ) (44,724 ) Sales and marketing expenses (204,448 ) (41,682 ) - (246,130 ) (37,196 ) General and administrative expenses (149,059 ) (88,473 ) - (237,532 ) (35,897 ) Total operating expenses (589,489 ) (190,119 ) - (779,608 ) (117,817 ) Other income 27,463 6,459 - 33,922 5,126 Operating income (loss) 731,065 (17,293 ) - 713,772 107,868 Interest expenses (1,548 ) - - (1,548 ) (234 ) Interest income and investment income 86,406 42,444 - 128,850 19,472 Foreign currency exchange losses, net (2,823 ) - - (2,823 ) (427 ) Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments 13,999 - - 13,999 2,116 Gain on fair value change of investments 1,003,050 - 201,999 1,205,049 182,111 Fair value loss on derivative liabilities - (2,273,355 ) - (2,273,355 ) (343,558 ) Other non-operating expenses (2,000 ) - - (2,000 ) (302 ) Income (loss) before income tax expenses 1,828,149 (2,248,204 ) 201,999 (218,056 ) (32,954 ) Income tax (expenses) benefits (126,522 ) 6,070 (26,967 ) (147,419 ) (22,278 ) Income (loss) before share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 1,701,627 (2,242,134 ) 175,032 (365,475 ) (55,232 ) Share of income in equity method investments, net of income taxes 147,337 116,687 (175,032 ) 88,992 13,449 Net income (loss) 1,848,964 (2,125,447 ) - (276,483 ) (41,783 )

Elimination represents the gain resulting from change in fair value of an investment of one of the Company's subsidiaries, on which YY segment and Huya segment have joint control and accounted for as equity method investment.



Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 YY Huya Total Total RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of revenues 21,406 2,653 24,059 3,636 Research and development expenses 62,071 5,841 67,912 10,263 Sales and marketing expenses 1,674 732 2,406 364 General and administrative expenses 60,100 64,878 124,978 18,887





YY INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF UNAUDITED SEGMENT REPORT

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS and per ADS data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 YY Huya Elimination Total Total RMB RMB RMB RMB US$ Operating income (loss) 731,065 (17,293 ) - 713,772 107,868 Share-based compensation expenses 145,251 74,104 - 219,355 33,150 Non-GAAP operating income 876,316 56,811 - 933,127 141,018 Net income (loss) 1,848,964 (2,125,447 ) - (276,483 ) (41,783 ) Share-based compensation expenses 145,251 74,104 - 219,355 33,150 Gain on deemed disposal and disposal of investments (13,999 ) - - (13,999 ) (2,116 ) Gain on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments (1,143,680 ) (116,654 ) (26,967 ) (1,287,301 ) (194,541 ) Fair value loss on derivative liabilities - 2,273,355 - 2,273,355 343,558 Income tax effects on non-GAAP adjustments 3,634 - 26,967 30,601 4,625 Non-GAAP net income 840,170 105,358 - 945,528 142,893











Source: YY Inc.