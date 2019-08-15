Yunji to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 22, 2019





HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.



Yunji's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 7:30 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-866-519-4004

International: +65-6713-5090

China Domestic: 400-620-8038

Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771

Conference ID: 1139854

The replay will be accessible through August 30, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696

International: +61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID: 1139854

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

About Yunji

Yunji is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model that leverages the power of social interaction. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a large variety of categories catering to the various daily needs of Chinese consumers. The Company incentivizes its members to promote its platform and share its products with their social contacts and uses advanced technologies, including big data and artificial intelligence, to optimize user experience. By combining careful product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits and features, including discounted prices. For more information, please visit http://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Yunji Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

ICR, Inc.

Jack Wang

Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com

Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957

