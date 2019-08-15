Yunji to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 22, 2019

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yunji Inc. ("Yunji" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:YJ), a leading membership-based social e-commerce platform, today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22, 2019. The earnings release will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.
Yunji's management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 7:30 A.M. Eastern Time or 7:30 P.M. Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:
United States Toll Free: +1-866-519-4004
International: +65-6713-5090
China Domestic: 400-620-8038
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
Conference ID: 1139854
The replay will be accessible through August 30, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:
United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID: 1139854
A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.
About Yunji
Yunji is a leading social e-commerce platform in China that has pioneered a unique, membership-based model that leverages the power of social interaction. The Company's e-commerce platform offers high-quality products at attractive prices across a large variety of categories catering to the various daily needs of Chinese consumers. The Company incentivizes its members to promote its platform and share its products with their social contacts and uses advanced technologies, including big data and artificial intelligence, to optimize user experience. By combining careful product curation, centralized merchandise sourcing, and efficient supply chain management, Yunji has established itself as a trustworthy e-commerce platform with high-quality products and exclusive membership benefits and features, including discounted prices. For more information, please visit http://investor.yunjiglobal.com/.
Investor Relations Contact
Yunji Inc.
Investor Relations
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957
ICR, Inc.
Jack Wang
Email: Yunji.IR@icrinc.com
Phone: +1 (646) 224-6957
