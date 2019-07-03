YSS Corp. Announces Receipt of a Cannabis Retail License in High River, Alberta and Operational Update





CALGARY, Alberta, July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YSS Corp.™ (the "Company" or "YSS") (TSXV:YSS) (WKN: A2PMAX) is pleased to announce the receipt of an additional cannabis retail license from the Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis Commission ("AGLC") under the Sweet Tree Modern Apothecary Ltd. ("Sweet Tree") brand, along with an operational update.



Operational Update

The Company has received an AGLC license to open a retail cannabis store under the Sweet Tree brand in High River, Alberta ("Sweet Tree High River"). Sweet Tree High River is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, hotels and Alberta's busy Highway 2 and is anticipated to open in late July. Upon opening, Sweet Tree High River will be the Company's fifth licensed-operating cannabis retail store in Alberta.

The AGLC inspection has been completed on the Company's first Edmonton store located in the Northwest Landing shopping centre off Mark Messier Trail. YSS now has seven AGLC-inspected locations in-queue pending the grant of future AGLC licenses.

The Company is pleased to confirm that the Grand Opening of its AGLC-licensed Sweet Tree store near Calgary's Sunridge Mall ("Sweet Tree Sunridge") will take place next Thursday, July 11, 2019.

An updated corporate presentation has been uploaded on the YSS website at https://ysscorp.ca/investors.

"We are incredibly encouraged by the supply trend and the pace of new cannabis retail licenses being granted by AGLC," said Theo Zunich, President and CEO of YSS. "Our strategic portfolio of inspected stores, secured leases and prospective locations provide YSS and our investors with a solid foundation for organic growth and scale as new products and product types continue to be released for our customers."

Additional Information

For additional information regarding YSS Corp. please see the Company's website at www.ysscorp.ca and filings available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About YSS Corp.

With retail operations under the YSSTM and Sweet TreeTM brands, YSS Corp. is a cannabis retailer with the vision to become a premier retailer and trusted destination for cannabis in Canada. YSS Corp. has a licensing agreement and call right on three operating stores in Red Deer and Calgary, two AGLC licensed-unopened stores in Calgary and High River and three locations for future construction. Organically, YSS has built and received AGLC inspections on seven Alberta stores and maintains a strategic portfolio of leased and prospective locations that represent future organic growth potential. YSS management brings excellence across capital markets, retail operations, financial management and a strong commitment to deliver shareholder value by leveraging high-quality opportunities within this exciting new industry. The YSS retail experience is built on our five fundamental pillars: convenience, value, selection, team, and above all else, trust.

