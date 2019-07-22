Quantcast

YRC Worldwide Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 04:03:00 PM EDT


OVERLAND PARK, Kan., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW), announced today that on Friday, August 9, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. ET, company executives will host a conference call with the investment community to discuss second quarter 2019 results. The financial results will be released the same day, August 9, 2019, before the market opens.

The call will be webcast and can be accessed live or as a replay via the YRC Worldwide website yrcw.com.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc., headquartered in Overland Park, Kan., is the holding company for a portfolio of less-than-truckload (LTL) companies including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company HNRY Logistics. Collectively, YRC Worldwide companies have one of the largest, most comprehensive logistics and LTL networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities. Through their teams of experienced service professionals, YRC Worldwide companies offer industry-leading expertise in flexible supply chain solutions, ensuring customers can ship industrial, commercial and retail goods with confidence.

Please visit our website at www.yrcw.com for more information.

Investor Contact: Brianne Simoneau
  913-696-6108
  investor@yrcw.com
   
Media Contact: Mike Kelley
  913-696-6121
  mike.kelley@yrcw.com

