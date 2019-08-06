Yield10 Bioscience to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host a Conference Call on Monday, August 12, 2019





WOBURN, Mass., Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company which uses its "Trait Factory" to develop high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries, announced today that the Company will report its second quarter 2019 financial results and provide a corporate update on Monday, August 12, 2019.



Management will host a business update conference call on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. EDT to review financial results, share corporate highlights, and provide an overall business update. Following management's formal remarks, there will be a question and answer session.

To listen to the conference call, interested parties within the U.S. should call 1-877-709-8150. International callers should call +1-201-689-8354. The call will also be available through a live webcast, and will reference a slide deck, both of which may be accessed through the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.yield10bio.com.

A replay of the call will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call through Monday, August 26, 2019. The replay may be accessed via the Company's website on the investor relations event page, or by dialing 877-660-6853 (toll-free) or +1-201-612-7415 (international). The audio replay passcode is 13692377.

