Yield Growth Appoints Former Aritzia VP Operations Tamara Melck as Chief Operating Officer





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that seasoned business executive Tamara Melck has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer of Yield Growth.



Melck has proven expertise in scaling operations. Among her career achievements, she was instrumental in the growth of Canadian fashion retailer Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) as its Vice President, Corporate Operations and Executive Vice President, People & Culture. When she joined in 2001, Aritzia had 10 stores and 30 head office employees, and Melck built several of the corporate backend functions from scratch, helping Aritzia to scale its operations and achieve $743M in annual revenue and to reach a market capitalization of over $1 billion when she left in 2017. Melck was a member and former chair of the Executive Committee of Aritzia, and she directly led and oversaw numerous departmental and cross-functional projects of all sizes to build the necessary infrastructure to enable growth. Aritzia is a vertically integrated, innovative design house of exclusive fashion brands. It reported net revenue of $743.3 million in Fiscal 2018.

As Yield Growth is poised for further expansion, Melck joins at a critical moment. "We are excited to welcome Tamara to the team," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth. "Her experience helping Aritzia grow into a leading fashion retailer will be invaluable to Yield Growth as we move forward to achieve our business goals."

Melck holds a Juris Doctor and Master of Business Administration from the University of British Columbia, a Master of Science in Journalism from Columbia University and completed the High Potentials Leadership Program at Harvard Business School. She is eager to leverage her experience to make a meaningful impact through Yield Growth's next phase.

"I'm thrilled to be joining a company with such massive potential to shape a new global industry," says Melck. "I'm passionate about building businesses for growth, and I'm looking forward to laying the groundwork to support the company's future success."

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty formulas. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 trillion global economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology and has 12 patents pending. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including services, licensing and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

