Yield Growth Announces Launch of Urban Juve in the United States and Silver Sponsorship of ipsy Live in New York in October 2019





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQG) (FSE: YG3) announces that it will launch its hemp skin care line Urban Juve in the United States at the upcoming ipsy Live event to be held at Center 415 in Midtown Manhattan, New York, on October 11th - 13th, 2019.

Urban Juve's line of hemp-infused skin care products will be featured at the upcoming ipsy Live event in New York





The inaugural ipsy Live event celebrates beauty influencers, including YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram tastemakers and features a combination of on-stage performances, workshops, meetups, and networking opportunities, with a focus on video, sharing, and self-expression. Over 4,000 influencers and cosmetic enthusiasts are expected to attend. ipsy Live's expected audience includes up-and-coming influencers, ipsy mega fans and brands interested in reaching beauty vloggers and bloggers in person. Urban Juve, as a silver sponsor of the event, is anticipating a high level of social media engagement and will be included on multi-branded posts, which have the potential to reach ipsy's 2.3 million Instagram followers and 5.4 million Facebook followers.

"Attending and sponsoring the ipsy Live event is a key part of our strategy to leverage influencers and gain earned media," says Krystal Pineo, director and co-founder of Yield Growth. "With the launch of Urban Juve in the United States, our goal is to achieve viral adoption of our products through bold influencer marketing campaigns."

Urban Juve skin care products are crafted with the highest quality ingredients, including cannabis sativa hemp root oil made with Urban Juve's patent pending extraction process, hemp seed oil, pure essential oils and botanical extracts. The formulas are inspired by Ayurveda, an ancient mind-body-spirit healing system. Urban Juve uses no artificial ingredients and is cruelty free.

Urban Juve is teaming up with a New York based agency to create an interactive experience at its booth at ipsy Live to educate attendees by giving Ayurvedic-based skin assessments. Urban Juve will engage attendees by offering promotional codes for participating in interactive games at its booth. The timing of this event coincides with the launch of Urban Juve's Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm which will be included in gift bags for the 4,000 event attendees. The interactive booth and influencer experience will be replicated throughout North America as Urban Juve unveils its Pop Up and Retail strategy.

Jefferies estimates that the CBD beauty industry will reach US $25 billion within 10 years and that it could account for 10 - 15% of global skincare sales. Jefferies says, "The Global Beauty & Personal Care market neared $465 billion in 2017 and is ripe for disruption from Cannabis-based products."

