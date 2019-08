Yield Growth Announces its Lip Balm with Hemp Oil Passes European Union Compliance Review and 250,000 Units now being Manufactured

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTC:BOSQF) (Frankfurt: YG3) is pleased to announce that its Urban Juve Lip Balm with Hemp Oil can now be sold in the European market. Urban Juve's Responsible Person in Europe, Biorius, has issued a compliance certificate for the product in accordance with EU regulations.

Urban Juve's Lip Balm with Hemp Oil is one of the brand's top-selling products. The lip balm will be featured in Vogue Beauty Highlights in the October issue of UK Vogue, introducing the product to a new audience of 4.1 million readers. The lip balm will also be included in the gift bag at the ipsy Live event in New York this coming October, which will be well-attended by the beauty industry elite. Urban Juve is now manufacturing 250,000 units of its lip balm, which will be ready in September for sampling, retail sales, and e-commerce.



"We are excited about the new design of our Ultra-Hydrating Lip Balm and can't wait to share it with hundreds of thousands of consumers through sampling and sales," says Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth and Urban Juve. "Through our engagement with top design agencies in New York, we are now planning a photo shoot and campaign that will showcase the Urban Juve products internationally this fall."



Pursuant to EU regulations, Yield Growth retained Biorius to act as its Responsible Person for Urban Juve. In order to sell cosmetic products in the European Union, the Responsible Person must first issue a compliance certificate for each product. After a rigorous review of each ingredient in the lip balm, including Urban Juve's proprietary hemp root oil, Biorius issued a certificate of compliance, confirming that Urban Juve Ultra Hydrating Lip Balm is now registered with the EU. Urban Juve now has two products registered with the EU and expects to have nine more products registered by early fall.



As proposed legislation across the European Union continues to bring cannabis closer to the mainstream, high-end cannabis products are gaining in popularity. With a total population over 508 million, the EU represents massive market potential for Urban Juve products.



