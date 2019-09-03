Yield Growth Announces its Face Moisturizer with Hemp Oil Passes European Union Compliance Review and Urban Juve secures European Trademark





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE:BOSS) (OTCQB:BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that its Urban Juve Balance Face Moisturizer with Hemp Oil has received a Compliance Certificate for registration in the European Union. Yield Growth also announces that Urban Juve has successfully registered the trademark "Urban Juve" in the European Union.

Urban Juve's Balance Terpene Rich Face Moisturizer is made of all natural ingredients and is rich with terpenes from hemp seed oil and other essential oils. It will be featured in Vogue Beauty Highlights in the November issue of UK Vogue, introducing the product to a new audience of 4.1 million readers. Also, the moisturizer has been selected by Yield Growth's South American distributor to launch in Colombia, and will soon be submitted for registration in certain South American countries. Urban Juve is building a robust international distribution platform with distribution partners who have access to 44,000 retail points of sale.

"With our new distribution alliances in place, Urban Juve products may soon become part of the daily skin care rituals for consumers in Europe and South America," says Penny White, CEO of Yield Growth. "Conquering regulatory hurdles and securing our trademark internationally sets a solid foundation for growth."

Urban Juve's Face Moisturizer joins the company's Anti Aging Serum and Lip Balm as the third product to be officially registered with the European Union. Urban Juve has eight more products waiting for approval and expects to have these registered in the European Union within the next month.

As proposed legislation across the European Union continues to bring cannabis closer to the mainstream, high-end cannabis products are gaining in popularity. With a total population over 508 million, the EU represents massive market potential for Urban Juve products.

Jefferies estimates that the CBD beauty industry will reach US $25 billion within 10 years and that it could account for 10 - 15% of global skin care sales. Jefferies says, "The Global Beauty & Personal Care market neared $465 billion in 2017 and is ripe for disruption from Cannabis-based products."

Yield Growth congratulates it's CEO on her marriage on August 30, 2019 and announces that her new married name is Penny White.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes cannabis and hemp infused luxury product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty products in development. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 Trillion Global Economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending hemp root oil extraction technology and formulas. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and #findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

