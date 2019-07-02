Quantcast

Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Friday, July 26, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company's results for the second quarter.







Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Friday, July 26, 2019

8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)

Live Call

US: +1 866 966 1396

UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8892

Russia: 8 10 800 2357 5011

Passcode: 6329555

Replay

US: +1 917 677 7532

UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8951

Russia: +7 495 249 9138

Passcode: 6329555

Available until August 2, 2019

Webcast

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8kpp9gk

About Yandex

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) is a technology company that builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning. Our goal is to help consumers and businesses better navigate the online and offline world. Since 1997, we have delivered world-class, locally relevant search and information services. Additionally, we have developed leading on-demand transportation services, navigation products, and other mobile applications for millions of consumers across the globe. Yandex, which has 34 offices worldwide, has been listed on the NASDAQ since 2011.

 

More information on Yandex can be found at https://yandex.com/company/.

 

Investor Relations
Katya Zhukova
+7 495 974-3538
askIR@yandex-team.ru

Media Relations
Ilya Grabovskiy
+7 495 739-7000
pr@yandex-team.com

