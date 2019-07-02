Yandex to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 26th





Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) today announced it will report its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Friday, July 26, 2019. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time) to review and discuss the Company's results for the second quarter.





Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

Friday, July 26, 2019

8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (3:00 p.m. Moscow time, 1:00 p.m. London time)

Live Call

US: +1 866 966 1396

UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8892

Russia: 8 10 800 2357 5011

Passcode: 6329555

Replay

US: +1 917 677 7532

UK/International: +44 (0) 844 571 8951

Russia: +7 495 249 9138

Passcode: 6329555

Available until August 2, 2019

Webcast

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/o8kpp9gk

