Quantcast

Yamana Announces a 100% Increase to Its Dividend and Declares Third Quarter Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 25, 2019, 04:19:00 PM EDT


TORONTO, July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YAMANA GOLD INC. (TSX:YRI; NYSE:AUY) ("Yamana" or the "Company") announced its previously approved 100% increase in its annual dividend to $0.04 and further declares a third quarter 2019 dividend of $0.01 per share.  Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2019, will be entitled to receive payment of this dividend on October 15, 2019.  The dividend is an "eligible dividend" for Canadian tax purposes.

About Yamana

Yamana Gold Inc. is a Canadian-based precious metals producer with significant gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile and Argentina. Yamana plans to continue to build on this base through expansion and optimization initiatives at existing operating mines, development of new mines, the advancement of its exploration properties and, at times, by targeting other consolidation opportunities with a primary focus in the Americas.  

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

416-815-0220

1-888-809-0925

Email: investor@yamana.com

Source: Yamana Gold

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: AUY




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8238.54
-82.96  ▼  1.00%
DJIA 27140.98
-128.99  ▼  0.47%
S&P 500 3003.67
-15.89  ▼  0.53%
Data as of Jul 25, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar