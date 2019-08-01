Quantcast

Xunlei Limited Schedules 2019 Unaudited Second Quarter Earnings Release on August 14, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xunlei Limited ("Xunlei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq:XNET), a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology in China, today announced that it plans to release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on August 14, 2019 before the U.S. market opens.

The earnings press release will be available on the Company's investor relations page at http://ir.xunlei.com.

Conference Call

Xunlei's management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 14, 2019 (8:00 p.m.Beijing/Hong Kong Time), to discuss the Company's quarterly results and recent business developments.

To participate in the conference call, please dial the following number five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time:

China: 400-620-8038
Hong Kong:  852 3018 6771
United States: 1-845-675-0437
International: 65 6713-5090
Passcode:  3978586
   

The Company will also broadcast a live audio webcast of the conference call. The webcast will be available at http://ir.xunlei.com

Following the earnings conference call, an archived version of the call will be accessible 4 hours after the call's completion by dialing:

China:  400-602-2065
Hong Kong:  800-963-117
United States: 1-855-452-5696
International: 61-2-8199-0299
Replay Passcode: 3978586
Replay End Date: August 22, 2019

About Xunlei

Founded in 2003, Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) is a leading innovator in shared cloud computing and blockchain technology. Xunlei provides a wide range of products and services across cloud acceleration, blockchain, shared cloud computing and digital entertainment to deliver an efficient, smart and safe internet experience.

CONTACT: IR Contact:

Xunlei Limited

Email: ir@xunlei.com

Tel: +86 755 8633 8443

Website: http://ir.xunlei.com

