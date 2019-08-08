Xtant Medical Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results





BELGRADE, Mont., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American:XTNT), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today reported financial and operating results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights:

Revenue for the second quarter of 2019 was $15.3 million, compared to $18.7 million for the same prior year period

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $10.5 million, compared to $14.7 million for the same prior year period

Net loss incurred in the second quarter of 2019 was $1.9 million, compared to a net loss of $5.0 million for the same prior year period

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million, compared to $0.8 million for the same prior year period

Greg Jensen, VP, Finance and CFO of Xtant Medical, said, "Our efforts to reduce expenses while further enhancing the operational effectiveness of our business resulted in improved cash flow, net loss and adjusted EBITDA during the second quarter, despite softer revenues. We are taking measures designed to stabilize and improve our revenue trajectory, and we plan to implement additional initiatives to support this critical goal during the second half of 2019 and into 2020. These initiatives include a commitment to developing new products, further development and expansion of marketing programs, and continued pursuit of operational improvements intended to assist us in our overall commercial performance."

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Second quarter 2019 revenue was $15.3 million, compared to $18.7 million for the same period in 2018. This decrease was due primarily to reduced demand for hardware products, which was due in part to effects from the December 2018 recall of the Calix Lumbar Spine Implant System, the termination of an advisory agreement with an entity that provided services to certain customers, and transition of independent sales agents.

Gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 64.9%, compared to 66.6% for the same period in 2018. The year-over-year decrease was attributed primarily to inventory reserving and manufacturing overhead absorption.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2019 were $10.5 million, compared to $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, a decrease of 29.0%. The decrease was primarily attributable to lower sales commissions and travel expenses, restructuring expenses incurred last year, and a decrease in amortization expense related to the impairment of intangible assets that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Second quarter 2019 net loss was $1.9 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to second quarter 2018 net loss of $5.0 million, or $0.38 per share.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2019 was $1.2 million compared to $0.8 million for the same period of 2018. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income/loss from operations before depreciation, amortization and interest expense, and as further adjusted to add back in or exclude, as applicable, non-cash special charges, provision for losses on inventory and accounts receivable, non-cash compensation, changes in warrant derivative liability, field action expenses, separation related expenses, litigation reserves, and restructuring expenses. A calculation and reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to net loss can be found in the attached financial tables.

Conference Call

Xtant Medical will host a webcast and conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:00 AM ET. To access the webcast, Click Here. To access the conference call, dial 877-407-6184 within the U.S. or 201-389-0877 outside the U.S. A replay of the call will be available at www.xtantmedical.com, under "Investor Info."

About Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (www.xtantmedical.com) is a global medical technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of a comprehensive portfolio of orthobiologics and spinal implant systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity and degenerative procedures. Xtant people are dedicated and talented, operating with the highest integrity to serve our customers.

The symbols ™ and ® denote trademarks and registered trademarks of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. or its affiliates, registered as indicated in the United States, and in other countries. All other trademarks and trade names referred to in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables later in this release. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company's operations, period over period. Management uses the non-GAAP measures in this release internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the allocation of resources. Investors should consider non-GAAP financial measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as ‘‘expects,'' ‘‘anticipates,'' ‘‘intends,'' ‘‘plans,'' ‘‘believes,'' ‘‘estimates,'' "continue," "future," ‘‘will,'' "potential" similar expressions or the negative thereof, and the use of future dates. The Company cautions that its forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially depending on a variety of important factors, including, among others: the Company's future operating results and financial performance; the ability to increase or maintain revenue, including the success of the Company's initiatives to stabilize and increase revenues; the ability to remain competitive; the ability to innovate and develop new products; the effect of recent management changes and the ability to engage and retain qualified personnel; government and third-party coverage and reimbursement for Company products; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approvals and comply with government regulations; the effect of product liability claims and other litigation to which the Company may be subject; the effect of product recalls and defects, including the recall of the Company's Calix Lumbar Spine Implant System; timing and results of clinical studies; the ability to obtain and protect Company intellectual property and proprietary rights and operate without infringing the rights of others; the ability to retain and recruit independent sales agents and the impact of the termination of a consulting agreement with an entity that had close relationships with several of customers; the ability to service Company debt and comply with debt covenants; the ability to raise additional financing and other factors. Additional risk factors are contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 1, 2019 and subsequent SEC filings by the Company, including without limitation its most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 anticipated to be filed with the SEC. Investors are encouraged to read the Company's filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov, for a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except number of shares and par value) As of June 30, 2019 As of December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,318 $ 6,797 Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,223 and $2,140, respectively 8,565 9,990 Inventories, net 15,828 17,301 Prepaid and other current assets 592 589 Total current assets 32,303 34,677 Property and equipment, net 5,600 7,174 Right-of -use asset, net 2,296 - Goodwill 3,205 3,205 Intangible assets, net 544 573 Other assets 549 793 Total Assets $ 44,497 $ 46,422 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,194 $ 6,465 Accrued liabilities 5,867 5,150 Warrant derivative liability 21 10 Current portion of lease liability 511 - Current portion of financing lease obligations 337 426 Total current liabilities 9,930 12,051 Long-term Liabilities: Lease liability, less current portion 1,796 - Financing lease obligation, less current portion 16 204 Long-term debt, less issuance costs 73,831 77,939 Total Liabilities 85,573 90,194 Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Preferred stock, $0.000001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.000001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 13,161,762 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and 13,172,179 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2018 - - Additional paid-in capital 178,707 171,273 Accumulated deficit (219,783 ) (215,045 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) (41,076 ) (43,772 ) Total Liabilities & Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 44,497 $ 46,422

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited, in thousands, except number of shares and per share amounts) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Orthopedic product sales $ 15,197 $ 18,653 $ 31,883 $ 36,483 Other revenue 74 88 114 191 Total revenue 15,271 18,741 31,997 36,674 Cost of sales 5,365 6,266 11,278 11,968 Gross profit 9,906 12,475 20,719 24,706 Gross profit % 64.9 % 66.6 % 64.8 % 67.4 % Operating expenses General and administrative 4,041 3,498 8,359 6,885 Sales and marketing 6,072 8,545 12,814 16,894 Research and development 210 418 472 832 Depreciation and amortization 146 1,041 305 2,045 Restructuring expenses - 1,234 - 1,968 Total operating expenses 10,469 14,736 21,950 28,624 Loss from operations (563 ) (2,261 ) (1,231 ) (3,918 ) Other (expense) income Interest expense (1,301 ) (2,820 ) (3,319 ) (6,366 ) Change in warrant derivative liability 4 79 (11 ) 41 Other (expense) income (57 ) - (132 ) (12 ) Total Other (Expense) Income (1,354 ) (2,741 ) (3,462 ) (6,337 ) Net Loss from Operations Before Provision for Income Taxes (1,917 ) (5,002 ) (4,693 ) (10,255 ) Provision for income taxes Current and deferred (22 ) - (45 ) - Net Loss from Operations $ (1,939 ) $ (5,002 ) $ (4,738 ) $ (10,255 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.15 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.00 ) Dilutive $ (0.15 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.36 ) $ (1.00 ) Shares used in the computation: Basic 13,161,762 13,085,668 13,166,136 10,299,090 Dilutive 13,161,762 13,085,668 13,166,136 10,299,090

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (4,738 ) $ (10,255 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,559 3,227 Loss on disposal of fixed assets 92 205 Non-cash interest 3,272 6,205 Non-cash rent expense 11 - Non-cash stock option expense / change in derivative warrant liability 172 364 Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventory 750 83 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,403 2,152 Inventories 955 (388 ) Prepaid and other assets 242 1,120 Accounts payable (3,481 ) (1,948 ) Accrued liabilities 717 (421 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 954 344 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment and intangible assets (211 ) (288 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 163 - Net cash used in investing activities (48 ) (288 ) Financing activities: Payments on financing leases (277 ) (167 ) Costs associated with either loan or equity transactions (108 ) (3,507 ) Proceeds from equity private placement - 6,810 Proceeds from issuance of stock - 1 Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (385 ) 3,137 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 521 3,193 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 6,797 2,856 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 7,318 $ 6,049

XTANT MEDICAL HOLDINGS, INC. CALCULATION OF NON-GAAP CONSOLIDATED EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Loss $ (1,939 ) $ (5,002 ) $ (4,738 ) $ (10,255 ) Other expense 57 - 132 12 Depreciation and amortization 783 1,700 1,559 3,289 Interest expense 1,301 2,820 3,319 6,366 Tax expense 22 - 45 - Non-GAAP EBITDA gain (loss) 224 (482 ) 317 (588 ) Non-GAAP EBITDA/Total revenue 1.5 % -2.6 % 1.0 % -1.6 % NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATION Provision for losses on accounts receivable and inventory 503 29 750 (16 ) Non-cash compensation 39 41 161 405 Change in warrant derivative liability (3 ) (79 ) 12 (41 ) Separation-related expenses - 55 - 55 Field action expenses 125 - 125 - Litigation reserve 270 - 800 - Restructuring expenses - 1,235 - 1,968 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA gain (loss) $ 1,158 $ 799 $ 2,165 $ 1,783 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA/Total revenue 7.6 % 4.3 % 6.8 % 4.9 %





Source: Xtant Medical, Inc.