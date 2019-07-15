XpresSpa Appoints Scott Milford as First Chief People Officer



Continues to execute on its key strategic priorities

NEW YORK, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:XSPA), a health and wellness holding company, today announced today that Scott Milford has joined the Company as Chief People Officer, effective immediately. This is a new position at XpresSpa as the brand implements its key strategic priorities to improve performance as outlined by the Company's CEO, Mr. Doug Satzman, who joined the Company earlier this year. Mr. Milford will be responsible for attracting top talent across the organization, developing employees through training and retention, fostering a people-first culture, and elevating the customer experience.



Doug Satzman, XpresSpa Group CEO, stated, "We are thrilled to be adding Scott to our executive management team. Scott's extensive background and proven track record of success makes him the ideal candidate to oversee our talent management both domestically and internationally. Having worked with him at previous companies, I can personally attest to his skillset. Everything we do is about people and as an organization we aspire to be the employer of choice in our industry. To get there, we must have a leader that will drive that vision. Scott is an excellent fit within the XpresSpa team and culture and will play an important part in our strategic plans."

Mr. Satzman continued, "As a result of our improved capital structure and sales improvements, we are now in a better position to attract top talent like Scott, while embarking on new efforts to improve the business, renovate select spas, and build new spas. We look forward to continuing this positive momentum with future recruitment as we upgrade our talent at all levels."

Mr. Milford is a highly-regarded Human Resources veteran with nearly 30 years of experience at high profile and diverse organizations. Most recently, he served as VP, People Operations at SoulCycle, where he led the creation and deployment of the company's talent acquisition strategy, the development of an annual performance cycle, and created and deployed the "people strategy" that supported the opening of the brand's first European studio in London including the development of talent acquisition and talent management plans, compensation design and all policies and procedures governing studio operations.

Prior to that, he served as Chief People Officer for Bayada, a $1 billion dollarHome Health Care Company, where he played a significant role in building the organizational infrastructure necessary to scale the business from 400 service offices to 1,000 offices. Previously, he was Senior Vice President - Human Resources for Le Pain Quotidien, where he was responsible for driving operational excellence through strategic HR planning, building organizational and employee capabilities, facilitating change, and building effective working relationships with employees and guests on a global scale. His other relevant experiences include senior Human Resource leadership positions at Town Sports International, Starbucks Coffee Company, Universal Music Group, Viacom, and Blockbuster Entertainment.

Mr. Milford added, "I am delighted to be joining XpresSpa at such a critical time and look forward to architecting the Company's people-first agenda. The quickest way to elevate the customer experience is to elevate the employee experience first."

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related products, with 55 locations in 23 airports globally, as well as one off-airport spa at Westfield World Trade Center in New York City. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy travel customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa serves almost one million customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com

