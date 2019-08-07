XpresSpa Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 12, 2019





NEW YORK, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group Inc. (Nasdaq:XSPA) ("XpresSpa" or the "Company"), today announced that it will report its Second Quarter 2019 financial results after the close of the financial markets on Monday, August 12, 2019. The announcement will be followed by a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8263. A replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the passcode is 13692999. The replay will be available until August 19, 2019.

The webcast can be accessed from Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://xpresspagroup.com. Visitors to the website should select the "Investors" tab and navigate to the "Events" link to access the webcast.

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq:XSPA) is a health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group's core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related products, with 51 locations in 23 airports globally. XpresSpa offers services that are tailored specifically to the busy customer. XpresSpa is committed to providing exceptional customer experiences with its innovative premium spa services, as well as exclusive luxury travel products and accessories. XpresSpa serves almost one million customers per year at its locations in the United States, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group's non-core assets include Infomedia and intellectual property assets. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com. To learn more about XpresSpa, visit www.XpresSpa.com.

Investor Relations:

ICR

Raphael Gross

(203) 682-8253

