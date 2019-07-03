XPO Logistics to Move the Tour de France for Another Six Years





GREENWICH, Conn.- July 3, 2019 -XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been awarded a contract extension through 2024 as the official transport partner of the Tour de France. This is the thirty-ninth consecutive year that XPO has partnered with the renowned cycling event to support all 21 stages of the race.

XPO will provide logistics support to event organizer Amaury Sport Organisation (A.S.O.), moving almost 400 tons of equipment over 3,400 kilometers. The cyclists will depart from Brussels on July 6 and finish on the Champs-Élysées in Paris on July 28. More than 45 XPO trucks and 55 drivers will travel with the Tour, transporting materials such as barriers, podiums, gates, course paint, furniture, audiovisual equipment and partners' merchandise. XPO specialists in event logistics have been preparing for this year's Tour for the past five months.

Luis Gomez, managing director, transport - Europe, XPO Logistics, said, "We thank A.S.O. for entrusting us with another six years of this prestigious partnership. Our people take great pride in supporting the Tour de France and contributing to its success. Over nearly four decades, our professional transport teams have been instrumental to the safety and comfort of all participants."

Laurent Lachaux, sales and partnerships director, A.S.O., said, "The Tour de France is delighted with the renewal of our collaboration with XPO Logistics. We know we can count on XPO as a trustworthy partner for this challenging event. XPO's outstanding track record with the Tour and their expertise with complex logistics are key for everyone involved."

Other major competitions supported by XPO include the Schneider Electric Paris Marathon, Tour Voile (sailing), Evian Championship (golf), Arctic Race of Norway (cycling), Freeride World Tour (skiing and snowboarding) and Coupe de France (soccer).

Follow #XPOMovesTheTour on YouTube and LinkedIn.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 32 countries, with 1,540 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters is in Lyon, France. xpo.com .

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com

This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via Globenewswire