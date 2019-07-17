XPO Logistics Sends 33 Winning Drivers to National Truck Driving Championships





GREENWICH, Conn.- July 17, 2019 -XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, will send 33 US company drivers to the National Truck Driving Championships (NTDC) after their victories at the state level. The NTDC event, known as the "Super Bowl of Safety," will be held August 14-17, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Over the past decade, XPO has had more NTDC Grand Champions than any other US carrier. The company's state winners competing this year represent Arizona, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Jersey, North Dakota, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "We're extremely proud of the example that XPO drivers set for safety in our industry. This year's range of state winners shows our commitment to safety throughout the organization. Congratulations and good luck to our 33 competitors, including three state grand champions: Ernest Budlowski from Connecticut, Rich Sweeney from Massachusetts and Barry Kraemer from Wisconsin."

