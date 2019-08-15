XPO Logistics Helps Operation Backpack® Give Kids New School Supplies









GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), a leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, is supporting Operation Backpack® in providing thousands of children in need with new backpacks filled with school supplies. XPO donated $10,000 to the program in New York City near XPO headquarters in Greenwich, Conn.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "Every kid deserves to go back to school with the supplies they need. It helps build confidence for the challenges ahead. We're excited to support these children as they kick off a new school year full of possibilities."

Operation Backpack® is a community service of nonprofit Volunteers of America-Greater New York that provides new, top quality backpacks filled with supplies to any child living in a New York City homeless or domestic violence shelter who needs one. Last year Operation Backpack® equipped 20,000 children with a full backpack in time for the first day of school.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,537 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1 203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com





Source: XPO Logistics, Inc.