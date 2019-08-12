XPO Logistics Extends UK Partnership with Arco





GREENWICH, Conn, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), a leading global provider of transport and logistics solutions, has been awarded a multi-year contract renewal by Arco, the UK's largest supplier of safety equipment, workwear and safety services.



XPO provides Arco with an integrated, digitally managed transport solution for less-than-truckload (LTL) distribution in the UK. The shared network uses XPO technology to manage direct order entry, track freight consignments and deploy resources. 4G scanners at the Arco site improve trunk utilisation before onward shipping to 11 LTL sites.

Neil Griffiths, divisional director of logistics, Arco, said, "We have seen a continuous improvement in distribution performance over the two years of our partnership with XPO. This has helped us strengthen our supply chain relationships at all levels. We look forward to our ongoing collaboration."

Dan Myers, managing director, transport - UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, said, "Our team is excited to provide Arco with a transformative solution to support their UK expansion. Our investments in dynamic, multichannel solutions continue to deliver value for our customers."

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,537 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

