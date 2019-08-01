XPO Logistics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results





GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) today announced financial results for the second quarter 2019. Second quarter revenue was $4.24 billion, compared with $4.36 billion for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $122 million for the quarter, compared with $138 million for the same period in 2018. Operating income was $258 million for the quarter, compared with $228 million for the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per share was $1.19 for the quarter, compared with $1.03 for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $132 million for the second quarter 2019, compared with $132 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $1.28 for the quarter, compared with $0.98 for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter 2019 exclude: $7 million, or $6 million after-tax, of non-cash unrealized losses on foreign currency contracts; $4 million, or $3 million after-tax, of restructuring costs, primarily severance; and $1 million, or $1 million after-tax, of transaction, integration and rebranding costs.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), a non-GAAP financial measure, increased to $455 million for the second quarter 2019, compared with $437 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter 2019 excludes: $4 million of restructuring costs, primarily severance; and $1 million of transaction, integration and rebranding costs.

For the second quarter 2019, the company generated $260 million of cash flow from operations and $246 million of free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are provided in the attached financial tables.

Updates 2019 Financial Targets

The company has updated its full-year 2019 financial targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow, effective tax rate and cash taxes as follows:

Revenue growth of (1%) to 1% year-over-year, from 3% to 5% previously; which translates to organic revenue growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, of 2.5% to 4.5%, from 5.5% to 7.5% previously. The update to revenue growth reflects the expected impact of lower truckload rates in freight brokerage and unfavorable foreign currency exchange;

Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.675 billion to $1.725 billion, or year-over-year growth of 7% to 10%, up from the prior range of $1.650 billion to $1.725 billion, or growth of 6% to 10%;

Free cash flow in the range of $575 million to $675 million, up from the prior range of $525 million to $625 million;

Net capital expenditures in the range of $400 million to $450 million, unchanged;

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $765 million to $785 million, unchanged;

Effective tax rate in the range of 25% to 28%, from 26% to 29% previously; and

Cash taxes in the range of $130 million to $150 million, from $165 million to $190 million previously.

The company's 2019 targets for free cash flow and cash taxes assume cash interest expense of $275 million to $290 million, down from the prior range of $275 million to $315 million. The company continues to expect an incremental benefit to free cash flow of $125 million to $150 million from trade receivables programs in 2019.

CEO Comments

Bradley Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer of XPO Logistics, said, "We beat on EPS, adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in the second quarter, offsetting a softer operating environment with cost discipline and margin gains. In North American freight brokerage, we improved net revenue margin to 20.4%, up 360 basis points from last year's second quarter. In North American less-than-truckload, we improved yield by 3.9% and realized a record adjusted operating ratio of 80.3%.

"We're implementing innovations in North American LTL to drive the next leg of profit improvement. Our workforce productivity tools are returning positive results in 18 pilot service centers ahead of the national roll-out to all 290 LTL centers this year. In addition, we're developing an entire suite of proprietary tools that utilize machine learning for dynamic pricing, route optimization of pickup and delivery, linehaul efficiency and yard management. We're on track to deliver at least $1 billion of EBITDA in LTL in 2021."

Jacobs continued, "Our updated guidance provides more visibility into our outlook on 2019. We've increased our free cash flow range by $50 million, and raised the low end of adjusted EBITDA by $25 million, while expecting revenue to remain flat."

Second Quarter 2019 Results by Segment

Transportation: The company's transportation segment generated revenue of $2.75 billion for the second quarter 2019, compared with $2.89 billion for the same period in 2018. Segment revenue primarily reflects a reduction in freight brokerage and direct postal injection business from the company's largest customer, unfavorable foreign currency exchange and lower truckload rates in freight brokerage, offset in part by growth in North American less-than-truckload (LTL) and managed transportation.



Operating income for the transportation segment was $243 million for the second quarter 2019, compared with $205 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $362 million for the quarter, compared with $335 million for the same period in 2018.



In North American LTL, yield improved by 3.9% year-over-year for the second quarter 2019, excluding fuel, compared with 3% improvement for the first quarter 2019. The second quarter operating ratio for LTL was 81.8% and the adjusted operating ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure, was 80.3%, a 400 basis point improvement year-over-year. This is the best LTL adjusted operating ratio for any quarter in the company's history.

Logistics: The company's logistics segment generated revenue of $1.53 billion for the second quarter 2019, a 1.2% increase from the same period in 2018. Organic revenue growth was 4.8%. Segment revenue growth was led by food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, aerospace and healthcare in North America and by e-commerce in Europe, largely offset by unfavorable foreign currency exchange and a reduction in business from the company's largest customer.



Operating income was $61 million for the second quarter 2019, compared with $67 million for the same period in 2018. The change in operating income primarily reflects higher depreciation expense related to prior capital investments in new business wins, a reduction in business from the company's largest customer and unfavorable foreign currency exchange. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was $136 million for the quarter, a 1.5% increase from the same period in 2018. The increase in adjusted EBITDA primarily reflects growth from existing customers and from new business startups in recent quarters, offset in part by a reduction in business from the company's largest customer and unfavorable foreign currency exchange.

Corporate: Corporate SG&A expense was $46 million for the second quarter 2019, compared with $44 million for the same period in 2018.

Six Months 2019 Financial Results

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the company reported total revenue of $8.36 billion, compared with $8.56 billion for the same period in 2018. Net income attributable to common shareholders was $165 million, compared with $205 million for the same period in 2018. Operating income for the first six months of 2019 was $390 million, compared with $369 million for the same period in 2018. Earnings per diluted share was $1.51, compared with $1.53 for the same period in 2018.

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $191 million for the first six months of 2019, compared with $213 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted earnings per diluted share was $1.74 for the first six months of 2019, compared with $1.59 for the same period in 2018. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted earnings per diluted share for the first six months of 2019 exclude: $17 million, or $12 million after-tax, of restructuring costs, primarily severance; $9 million, or $7 million after-tax, of non-cash unrealized losses on foreign currency contracts; a non-cash charge of $6 million, or $4 million after-tax, related to the impairment of customer relationship intangibles; $5 million, or $4 million after-tax, of debt extinguishment costs; and $2 million, or $2 million after-tax, of transaction, integration and rebranding costs.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2019 increased to $798 million, compared with $767 million for the same period in 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the first six months of 2019 excludes: $17 million of restructuring costs, primarily severance; and $2 million of transaction, integration and rebranding costs.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), we provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures contained in this press release to the most directly comparable measure under GAAP, which are set forth in the financial tables attached to this release.

XPO's non-GAAP financial measures for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 used in this release include: earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for our transportation and logistics segments; free cash flow; adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted earnings per share (basic and diluted) ("adjusted EPS"); net revenue for our transportation and logistics segments and intersegment eliminations; adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio for our North American less-than-truckload business; and organic revenue and organic revenue growth on a consolidated basis and for our logistics business.

We believe that the above adjusted financial measures facilitate analysis of our ongoing business operations because they exclude items that may not be reflective of, or are unrelated to, XPO and its business segments' core operating performance, and may assist investors with comparisons to prior periods and assessing trends in our underlying businesses. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently, and therefore our measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should only be used as supplemental measures of our operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EPS include adjustments for transaction, integration and rebranding costs as well as adjustments for restructuring costs. Transaction and integration adjustments are generally incremental costs that result from an actual or planned acquisition and include transaction costs, acquisition and integration consulting fees, internal salaries and wages (to the extent the individuals are assigned full-time to integration and transformation activities) and certain costs related to integrating and converging IT systems. Rebranding adjustments primarily relate to the rebranding of the XPO Logistics name on our truck fleet and buildings. Restructuring costs primarily relate to severance costs associated with business optimization initiatives. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in making financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluating XPO's and each business segment's ongoing performance.

We believe that free cash flow is an important measure of our ability to repay maturing debt or fund other uses of capital that we believe will enhance stockholder value. We calculate free cash flow as adjusted net cash used in operating activities, less payment for purchases of property and equipment plus proceeds from sale of property and equipment, with adjusted net cash used in operating activities defined as net cash used in operating activities plus cash collected on deferred purchase price receivables. We believe that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA improve comparability from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (interest and financing expenses), asset base (depreciation and amortization), tax impacts and other adjustments as set out in the attached tables that management has determined are not reflective of core operating activities and thereby assist investors with assessing trends in our underlying businesses. We believe that adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders and adjusted EPS improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the impact of certain costs and gains that management has determined are not reflective of our core operating activities. We believe that net revenue improves the comparability of our operating results from period to period by removing the cost of transportation and services, in particular the cost of fuel, incurred in the reporting period as set out in the attached tables. We believe that adjusted operating income and adjusted operating ratio for our North American less-than-truckload business improve the comparability of our operating results from period to period by (i) removing the impact of certain restructuring costs and amortization expenses and, (ii) including the impact of pension income incurred in the reporting period as set out in the attached tables. We believe that organic revenue is an important measure because it excludes the impact of the following items: foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, fuel surcharges and revenue associated with our direct postal injection service in last mile.

With respect to our 2019 financial targets for adjusted EBITDA, free cash flow and organic revenue growth, as well as our 2021 target for EBITDA in our North American less-than-truckload business, each of which is a non-GAAP measure, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measure to the corresponding GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort due to the variability and complexity of the reconciling items described below that we exclude from the non-GAAP target measure. The variability of these items may have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results and, as a result, we are unable to prepare the forward-looking balance sheet, statement of income and statement of cash flow, prepared in accordance with GAAP that would be required to produce such a reconciliation.

XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 4,238 $ 4,363 $ 8,358 $ 8,555 Operating expenses Cost of transportation and services 2,108 2,274 4,204 4,499 Direct operating expense 1,417 1,406 2,823 2,782 Sales, general and administrative expense 455 455 941 905 Total operating expenses 3,980 4,135 7,968 8,186 Operating income 258 228 390 369 Other expense (income) (13 ) (30 ) (30 ) (49 ) Foreign currency loss (gain) 8 (10 ) 10 2 Debt extinguishment loss - - 5 10 Interest expense 72 55 143 114 Income before income tax provision 191 213 262 292 Income tax provision 46 54 65 54 Net income 145 159 197 238 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (10 ) (10 ) (15 ) (16 ) Net income attributable to XPO $ 135 $ 149 $ 182 $ 222 Net income attributable to common shareholders (1) (2) $ 122 $ 138 $ 165 $ 205 Basic earnings per share (2) $ 1.32 $ 1.14 $ 1.66 $ 1.70 Diluted earnings per share (2) $ 1.19 $ 1.03 $ 1.51 $ 1.53 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 92 121 100 120 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 102 134 110 134 (1) Net income attributable to common shareholders reflects the following items: Non-cash allocation of undistributed earnings $ 13 $ 11 $ 16 $ 16 Preferred dividends - - 1 1 (2) The sum of quarterly net income attributable to common shareholders and earnings per share may not equal year-to-date amounts due to differences in the weighted-average number of shares outstanding during the respective periods and the impact of the two-class method of calculating earnings per share.





XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 497 $ 502 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $57 and $52, respectively 2,723 2,596 Other current assets 570 590 Total current assets 3,790 3,688 Property and equipment, net of $1,855 and $1,585 in accumulated depreciation, respectively 2,551 2,605 Operating lease assets 2,074 - Goodwill 4,451 4,467 Identifiable intangible assets, net of $775 and $706 in accumulated amortization, respectively 1,168 1,253 Other long-term assets 280 257 Total long-term assets 10,524 8,582 Total assets $ 14,314 $ 12,270 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,176 $ 1,258 Accrued expenses 1,491 1,480 Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt 340 367 Short-term operating lease liabilities 481 - Other current liabilities 183 208 Total current liabilities 3,671 3,313 Long-term debt 5,134 3,902 Deferred tax liability 463 444 Employee benefit obligations 145 153 Operating lease liabilities 1,611 - Other long-term liabilities 378 488 Total long-term liabilities 7,731 4,987 Stockholders' equity: Convertible perpetual preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10 shares authorized; 0.07 of Series A shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 41 41 Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300 shares authorized; 92 and 116 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively - - Additional paid-in capital 2,054 3,311 Retained earnings 563 377 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (153 ) (154 ) Total stockholders' equity before noncontrolling interests 2,505 3,575 Noncontrolling interests 407 395 Total equity 2,912 3,970 Total liabilities and equity $ 14,314 $ 12,270





XPO Logistics, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities Net income $ 197 $ 238 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 360 348 Stock compensation expense 31 45 Accretion of debt 9 8 Deferred tax expense 12 8 Debt extinguishment loss 5 10 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 9 (12 ) Gains on sale of property and equipment (40 ) (2 ) Other 23 (42 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (289 ) (179 ) Other assets (23 ) (103 ) Accounts payable (81 ) (44 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities (49 ) (27 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 164 248 Investing activities Payment for purchases of property and equipment (236 ) (268 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 85 62 Cash collected on deferred purchase price receivable 137 - Other - 10 Net cash used in investing activities (14 ) (196 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt 1,758 894 Repurchase of debt - (812 ) Proceeds from borrowings on ABL facility 1,355 680 Repayment of borrowings on ABL facility (1,355 ) (780 ) Repayment of debt and capital leases (565 ) (59 ) Payment for debt issuance costs (27 ) (6 ) Repurchase of common stock (1,347 ) - Change in bank overdrafts 30 8 Payment for tax withholdings for restricted shares (5 ) (46 ) Dividends paid (2 ) (2 ) Other 5 4 Net cash used in financing activities (153 ) (119 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2 ) (7 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (5 ) (74 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 514 449 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 509 $ 375





Transportation Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Revenue $ 2,747 $ 2,888 $ (141 ) -4.9 % $ 5,406 $ 5,662 $ (256 ) -4.5 % Cost of transportation and services 1,914 2,068 (154 ) -7.4 % 3,825 4,095 (270 ) -6.6 % Net revenue (1) 833 820 13 1.6 % 1,581 1,567 14 0.9 % Direct operating expense 322 340 (18 ) -5.3 % 637 676 (39 ) -5.8 % Sales, general and administrative expense Salaries and benefits 160 153 7 4.6 % 333 308 25 8.1 % Other sales, general and administrative expense 39 40 (1 ) -2.5 % 84 83 1 1.2 % Purchased services 25 38 (13 ) -34.2 % 60 69 (9 ) -13.0 % Depreciation and amortization 44 44 - 0.0 % 96 87 9 10.3 % Total sales, general and administrative expense 268 275 (7 ) -2.5 % 573 547 26 4.8 % Operating income $ 243 $ 205 $ 38 18.5 % $ 371 $ 344 $ 27 7.8 % Other income (expense) (2) 8 11 (3 ) -27.3 % 16 21 (5 ) -23.8 % Total depreciation and amortization 108 116 (8 ) -6.9 % 224 230 (6 ) -2.6 % EBITDA (1) $ 359 $ 332 $ 27 8.1 % $ 611 $ 595 $ 16 2.7 % Transaction, integration and rebranding costs 1 3 (2 ) -66.7 % 1 6 (5 ) -83.3 % Restructuring costs 2 - 2 100.0 % 14 - 14 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) (3) $ 362 $ 335 $ 27 8.1 % $ 626 $ 601 $ 25 4.2 % (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release. (2) Other income (expense) consists of pension income and is included in Other expense (income) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income. (3) For purposes of the summary financial table, adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to operating income in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.





Transportation Key Data by Service Offering (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue North America Freight Brokerage $ 624 $ 729 $ 1,243 $ 1,439 Less-Than-Truckload 1,012 989 1,938 1,909 Last Mile 212 269 436 507 Managed Transport 142 114 266 251 Total North America 1,990 2,101 3,883 4,106 Europe Freight Brokerage and Truckload 470 482 943 951 Less-Than-Truckload 249 258 502 511 Total Europe 719 740 1,445 1,462 Global Forwarding 78 85 155 167 Eliminations (40 ) (38 ) (77 ) (73 ) Total Revenue $ 2,747 $ 2,888 $ 5,406 $ 5,662 Net Revenue North America Freight Brokerage $ 127 $ 122 $ 254 $ 238 Less-Than-Truckload 423 408 771 765 Last Mile 73 81 140 150 Managed Transport 30 26 55 52 Total North America 653 637 1,220 1,205 Europe 165 168 332 333 Global Forwarding 15 15 29 29 Total Net Revenue (1) $ 833 $ 820 $ 1,581 $ 1,567 Net Revenue % North America Freight Brokerage 20.4 % 16.8 % 20.4 % 16.5 % Less-Than-Truckload 41.8 % 41.2 % 39.8 % 40.1 % Last Mile 34.2 % 30.3 % 32.1 % 29.6 % Managed Transport 21.1 % 22.0 % 20.5 % 20.6 % Total North America 31.4 % 30.3 % 31.4 % 29.3 % Europe 22.8 % 22.7 % 23.0 % 22.8 % Global Forwarding 19.3 % 17.5 % 19.0 % 17.3 % Overall Net Revenue % 30.3 % 28.4 % 29.2 % 27.7 % Direct Operating Expense North America Freight Brokerage $ 22 $ 22 $ 46 $ 46 Less-Than-Truckload 161 170 312 338 Last Mile 21 20 43 41 Managed Transport 19 18 34 38 Total North America 223 230 435 463 Europe 96 106 196 206 Global Forwarding 3 4 6 7 Total Direct Operating Expense $ 322 $ 340 $ 637 $ 676 (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release. Less-Than-Truckload revenue is before intercompany eliminations and includes revenue from the Company's trailer manufacturing business.





XPO Logistics North American Less-Than-Truckload Summary Data Table (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Number of Working Days 63.5 64.0 Lbs. per Day (Thousands) 76,522 78,178 % Change in Lbs. per Day (1) -2.1 % -0.6 % Shipments per Day 53,711 53,356 % Change in Shipments per Day (1) 0.7 % -6.3 % Avg. Weight per Shipment (in pounds) 1,425 1,465 % Change in Weight per Shipment (1) -2.8 % 6.1 % Gross Revenue per Shipment $ 299.48 $ 297.11 Gross Revenue per Hundred Weight (including fuel surcharges) $ 21.02 $ 20.28 Gross Revenue per Hundred Weight (excluding fuel surcharges) $ 18.11 $ 17.43 % Change in Gross Revenue per Hundred Weight (1) Including fuel surcharges 3.7 % 4.8 % Excluding fuel surcharges 3.9 % 2.0 % Average Length of Haul (in Miles) 803.8 797.2 Total Average Load Factor (2) 23,619 23,433 Average Age of Tractor Fleet (Years) 5.54 5.68 (1) Compared with the same quarter of the previous year. (2) Total Average Load Factor equals freight pound miles divided by total linehaul miles.





XPO Logistics North American Less-Than-Truckload Adjusted Operating Ratio (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Revenue (excluding fuel surcharge revenue) $ 857 $ 834 $ 23 2.8 % $ 1,643 $ 1,613 $ 30 1.9 % Fuel surcharge revenue 142 143 (1 ) -0.7 % 269 271 (2 ) -0.7 % Revenue 999 977 22 2.3 % 1,912 1,884 28 1.5 % Salaries, wages and employee benefits 451 441 10 2.3 % 896 870 26 3.0 % Purchased transportation 108 99 9 9.1 % 208 196 12 6.1 % Fuel and fuel-related taxes 70 75 (5 ) -6.7 % 140 143 (3 ) -2.1 % Depreciation and amortization 54 62 (8 ) -12.9 % 112 121 (9 ) -7.4 % Other operating expenses 93 123 (30 ) -24.4 % 195 242 (47 ) -19.4 % Maintenance 27 25 2 8.0 % 54 51 3 5.9 % Rents and leases 12 11 1 9.1 % 24 22 2 9.1 % Purchased labor 2 3 (1 ) -33.3 % 4 6 (2 ) -33.3 % Operating income 182 138 44 31.9 % 279 233 46 19.7 % Operating ratio (1) 81.8 % 85.9 % 85.4 % 87.7 % Restructuring costs - - - 0.0 % 2 - 2 100.0 % Amortization expense 9 8 1 12.5 % 17 17 - 0.0 % Other income (2) 5 7 (2 ) -28.6 % 11 14 (3 ) -21.4 % Adjusted operating income (3) $ 196 $ 153 $ 43 28.1 % $ 309 $ 264 $ 45 17.0 % Adjusted operating ratio (4) 80.3 % 84.3 % 83.8 % 86.0 % (1) Operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Operating income divided by Revenue)). (2) Other income primarily consists of pension income and is included in Other expense (income) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income. (3) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release. (4) Adjusted operating ratio is calculated as (1 - (Adjusted operating income divided by Revenue)).





Logistics Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Revenue $ 1,526 $ 1,508 $ 18 1.2 % $ 3,020 $ 2,956 $ 64 2.2 % Cost of transportation and services 226 239 (13 ) -5.4 % 441 467 (26 ) -5.6 % Net revenue (1) 1,300 1,269 31 2.4 % 2,579 2,489 90 3.6 % Direct operating expense 1,096 1,067 29 2.7 % 2,187 2,107 80 3.8 % Sales, general and administrative expense Salaries and benefits 87 76 11 14.5 % 169 150 19 12.7 % Other sales, general and administrative expense 14 19 (5 ) -26.3 % 32 37 (5 ) -13.5 % Purchased services 19 20 (1 ) -5.0 % 40 41 (1 ) -2.4 % Depreciation and amortization 23 20 3 15.0 % 44 39 5 12.8 % Total sales, general and administrative expense 143 135 8 5.9 % 285 267 18 6.7 % Operating income $ 61 $ 67 $ (6 ) -9.0 % $ 107 $ 115 $ (8 ) -7.0 % Other income (expense) (2) 7 8 (1 ) -12.5 % 12 16 (4 ) -25.0 % Total depreciation and amortization 67 58 9 15.5 % 128 113 15 13.3 % EBITDA (1) $ 135 $ 133 $ 2 1.5 % $ 247 $ 244 $ 3 1.2 % Transaction, integration and rebranding costs - 1 (1 ) -100.0 % - 2 (2 ) -100.0 % Restructuring costs 1 - 1 100.0 % 2 - 2 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (1) (3) $ 136 $ 134 $ 2 1.5 % $ 249 $ 246 $ 3 1.2 % (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release. (2) Other income (expense) consists of pension income and is included in Other expense (income) on the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income. (3) For purposes of the summary financial table, adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to operating income in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.





Logistics Key Data by Geography (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue North America $ 608 $ 575 $ 1,206 $ 1,116 Europe 918 933 1,814 1,840 Total Revenue $ 1,526 $ 1,508 $ 3,020 $ 2,956 Net Revenue North America $ 584 $ 546 $ 1,157 $ 1,062 Europe 716 723 1,422 1,427 Total Net Revenue (1) $ 1,300 $ 1,269 $ 2,579 $ 2,489 Direct Operating Expense North America $ 526 $ 485 $ 1,046 $ 950 Europe 570 582 1,141 1,157 Total Direct Operating Expense $ 1,096 $ 1,067 $ 2,187 $ 2,107 Gross Margin North America $ 58 $ 61 $ 111 $ 112 Europe 146 141 281 270 Total Gross Margin $ 204 $ 202 $ 392 $ 382 Gross Margin % North America 9.7 % 10.8 % 9.2 % 10.1 % Europe 15.8 % 15.0 % 15.5 % 14.7 % Total Gross Margin % 13.4 % 13.4 % 13.0 % 12.9 % (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.





XPO Corporate Summary of Sales, General and Administrative Expense (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Sales, general and administrative expense Salaries and benefits $ 26 $ 25 $ 1 4.0 % $ 52 $ 52 $ - 0.0 % Other sales, general and administrative expense 3 - 3 100.0 % 6 2 4 200.0 % Purchased services 12 16 (4 ) -25.0 % 22 31 (9 ) -29.0 % Depreciation and amortization 5 3 2 66.7 % 8 5 3 60.0 % Total sales, general and administrative expense $ 46 $ 44 $ 2 4.5 % $ 88 $ 90 $ (2 ) -2.2 %





Intersegment Eliminations Summary Financial Table (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Revenue $ (35 ) $ (33 ) $ (2 ) 6.1 % $ (68 ) $ (63 ) $ (5 ) 7.9 % Cost of transportation and services (32 ) (33 ) 1 -3.0 % (62 ) (63 ) 1 -1.6 % Net revenue (1) (3 ) - (3 ) 100.0 % (6 ) - (6 ) 100.0 % Direct operating expense (1 ) (1 ) - 0.0 % (1 ) (1 ) - 0.0 % Sales, general and administrative expense Salaries and benefits (2 ) - (2 ) 100.0 % (3 ) - (3 ) 100.0 % Other sales, general and administrative expense 1 - 1 100.0 % (1 ) (1 ) - 0.0 % Purchased services (1 ) 1 (2 ) -200.0 % (1 ) 2 (3 ) -150.0 % Depreciation and amortization - - - 0.0 % - - - 0.0 % Total sales, general and administrative expense (2 ) 1 (3 ) -300.0 % (5 ) 1 (6 ) -600.0 % Operating income $ - $ - $ - - $ - $ - $ - - Note: Intersegment Eliminations represent intercompany activity between the Company's reportable segments that is eliminated upon consolidation. The difference between operating income component line items in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and the sum of the respective line items from the Transportation and Logistics Summary Financial Tables and Corporate Summary of Sales, General and Administrative Expense above represents intercompany eliminations between our reportable segments. The table above summarizes the intersegment eliminations by line item. (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures XPO Logistics, Inc. Consolidated Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % 2019 2018 $ Variance Change % Net income attributable to common shareholders (1) $ 122 $ 138 $ (16 ) -11.6 % $ 165 $ 205 $ (40 ) -19.5 % Distributed and undistributed net income (1) 13 11 2 18.2 % 17 17 - 0.0 % Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 10 10 - 0.0 % 15 16 (1 ) -6.3 % Net income 145 159 (14 ) -8.8 % 197 238 (41 ) -17.2 % Debt extinguishment loss - - - 0.0 % 5 10 (5 ) -50.0 % Interest expense 72 55 17 30.9 % 143 114 29 25.4 % Income tax provision 46 54 (8 ) -14.8 % 65 54 11 20.4 % Depreciation and amortization expense 180 177 3 1.7 % 360 348 12 3.4 % Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 7 (16 ) 23 -143.8 % 9 (12 ) 21 -175.0 % EBITDA (2) $ 450 $ 429 $ 21 4.9 % $ 779 $ 752 $ 27 3.6 % Transaction, integration and rebranding costs 1 8 (7 ) -87.5 % 2 15 (13 ) -86.7 % Restructuring costs 4 - 4 100.0 % 17 - 17 100.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 455 $ 437 $ 18 4.1 % $ 798 $ 767 $ 31 4.0 % (1) The sum of quarterly net income attributable to common shareholders and distributed and undistributed net income may not equal year-to-date amounts due to the impact of the two-class method of calculating earnings per share. (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release. Adjusted EBITDA was prepared assuming 100% ownership of XPO Logistics Europe.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures XPO Logistics, Inc. Consolidated Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income Per Share to

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders $ 122 $ 138 $ 165 $ 205 Debt extinguishment loss - - 5 10 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 7 (16 ) 9 (12 ) Impairment of customer relationship intangibles - - 6 - Transaction, integration and rebranding costs 1 8 2 15 Restructuring costs 4 - 17 - Income tax associated with the adjustments above (1) (2 ) 2 (10 ) (4 ) Impact of noncontrolling interests on above adjustments - - (1 ) - Allocation of undistributed earnings - - (2 ) (1 ) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders (2) $ 132 $ 132 $ 191 $ 213 Adjusted basic earnings per share (2) $ 1.41 $ 1.09 $ 1.92 $ 1.77 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (2) $ 1.28 $ 0.98 $ 1.74 $ 1.59 Weighted-average common shares outstanding Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding 92 121 100 120 Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding 102 134 110 134 (1) This line item reflects the aggregate tax benefit of all non-tax related adjustments reflected in the table above. The detail by line item is as follows: Debt extinguishment loss $ - $ - $ 1 $ 3 Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign currency option and forward contracts 1 (4 ) 2 (3 ) Impairment of customer relationship intangibles - - 2 - Transaction, integration and rebranding costs - 2 - 4 Restructuring costs 1 - 5 - $ 2 $ (2 ) $ 10 $ 4 (2) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures XPO Logistics, Inc. Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 260 $ 267 $ 164 $ 248 Cash collected on deferred purchase price receivable 66 - 137 - Adjusted net cash provided by operating activities 326 267 301 248 Payment for purchases of property and equipment (118 ) (126 ) (236 ) (268 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 38 52 85 62 Free Cash Flow (1) $ 246 $ 193 $ 150 $ 42 (1) See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures XPO Logistics, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Revenue to Organic Revenue (Unaudited) (In millions) Logistics Consolidated Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 1,526 $ 1,508 $ 4,238 $ 4,363 Fuel - - (428 ) (447 ) Direct postal injection revenue - - - (54 ) Foreign exchange rates 54 - 99 - Organic Revenue $ 1,580 $ 1,508 $ 3,909 $ 3,862 Organic Revenue Growth (1) 4.8 % 1.2 % (1) Organic revenue growth is calculated as the relative change in year-over-year organic revenue, expressed as a percentage of 2018 organic revenue. See the "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section of the Press Release.









