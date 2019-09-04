XPO Logistics and Serta Simmons to Present Strategies for Heavy Goods Fulfillment at CSCMP Conference













GREENWICH, Conn. , Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, will be joined by customer Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC in presenting Achieving World-Class Nationwide Fulfillment and Home Delivery for Big-Ticket Items at the 2019 conference of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals. The seminar will take place at CSCMP in Anaheim, California on September 17 at 2:00 p.m. PDT.

Scheduled speakers are Ashfaque Chowdhury, president, supply chain - Americas and Asia Pacific, XPO Logistics; and Ken Kerns, vice president, logistics and warehousing, Serta Simmons Bedding. They will discuss fulfilment strategies for heavy goods through multiple channels, including e-commerce home delivery.

Chowdhury said, "The rapid growth in online orders of big-ticket items is driving the evolution of retail channels. The strongest fulfillment networks are partnerships between retailers, manufacturers and supply chain service providers. This is the foundation for delivering a parcel-like consumer experience for heavy goods."

XPO will also sponsor a private welcome reception at CSCMP hosted by AWESOME, an organization committed to the advancement of women in supply chain.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology and physical assets in 30 countries, with 1,537 locations and approximately 100,000 employees. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their goods most efficiently throughout their supply chains. XPO's corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. xpo.com

Media Contact

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz

+1-203-489-1586

erin.kurtz@xpo.com

Source: XPO Logistics, Inc.