XPO Logistics and Nestlé to Co-Present Supply Chain Transformation Strategy at IMHX 2019





GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, will be joined by customer Nestlé UK Ltd. in presenting The Warehouse of the Future: Collaboration Is King at IMHX 2019. The seminar will take place in Birmingham on September 27 at 10:00 a.m. BST. IMHX is the UK's largest logistics industry event.



Gavin Williams, managing director, supply chain - UK and Ireland, XPO Logistics, and David Hix, Nestlé director of supply chain, will discuss the upcoming launch of a fully automated, 638,000 sq ft. distribution center in Leicestershire. Custom-designed with the latest technologies, the "warehouse of the future" will have a transformative impact on volume flow management, fulfilment and other logistics operations.

XPO's Gavin Williams said, "IMHX gives us an opportunity to share our perspective on the role of advanced automation in the future of logistics. Supply chain technology is evolving at a rapid pace, constantly raising new possibilities. The best results are achieved when the customer, logistics provider and supplier each contribute to a solution through collaboration."

Nestlé‘s David Hix said, "We're working closely with XPO to future-proof our supply chain. Our new distribution center will integrate predictive data and autonomous machines to get our products to customers most efficiently, while the digital infrastructure will act as a test environment for new technological breakthroughs. We look forward to sharing more with IMHX attendees."

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world.

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company, with more than 2,000 brands ranging from global icons to local favourites, and a presence in 191 countries around the world.

