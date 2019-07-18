XORTX Reports Annual & Special Meeting Results



CALGARY, Alberta, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the "Company") (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF; ANU1: FWB), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders held July 17, 2019 (the "Meeting"). A total of 17,208,667 common shares of the Company were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 27% of the total number of issued and outstanding shares. At the meeting, all five director nominees listed in XORTX's management information circular dated June 14, 2019 were elected as directors of the Company with 100% voted for each of the director nominees. In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders voted unanimously to appoint Morgan & Company LLP as auditors of the Company and disinterested shareholders also unanimously approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.



About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease. XORTX has two lead programs to develop treatments for progressive kidney disease due to diabetes, diabetic nephropathy and polycystic kidney disease. XORTX's XRx-008 (a proprietary reformulation of Oxypurinol) is a late stage drug development program to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) and TMX-049, is a late phase 2b stage program to treat type 2 diabetic nephropathy (T2DN), under a co-development agreement with Japan's Teijin Pharma Limited, pursuant to a non-binding Letter of Intent. Secondary programs focus on developing therapies for health consequences that accompany pre-diabetes, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

For further information, please contact:

Allen Davidoff, CEO

adavidoff@xortx.com or +1 403 455 7727

or Erik Matthews, Corporate Communications

erik@xortx.com or +1 747 203 5240

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: XORTX Therapeutics Inc.