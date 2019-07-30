XORTX Announces Virtual Investor Conference Live Webcast





CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. ("XORTX" or the "Company") (CSE: XRX; OTCQB: XRTXF; ANU1: FWB), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease, is pleased to announce that Dr. Allen Davidoff, CEO, will be presenting at VirtualInvestorConferences.com (www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com) on August 1st, a live, interactive online event where investor are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time - see details below.



DATE: Thursday, August 1st TIME: 10:00 AM ET LINK: https://tinyurl.com/Aug1VIC

XORTX invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, and notes that if attendees are not able to join the live event on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.



Dr. Allen Davidoff's presentation will highlight how XORTX is redefining how kidney disease is treated. The presentation outlines the critical issues facing millions of patients with progressive kidney disease due to diabetes, diabetic nephropathy and polycystic kidney disease and the compelling studies and mounting evidence confirming XORTX's approach.

Company Highlights

XORTX has two lead programs to develop treatments for progressive kidney disease due to diabetes, diabetic nephropathy and polycystic kidney disease

XORTX's XRx-008 (a proprietary reformulation of Oxypurinol) is a late stage drug development program to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD)

TMX-049, is a late phase 2b stage program to treat type 2 diabetic nephropathy (T2DN), under a co-development agreement with Japan's Teijin Pharma Limited, pursuant to a non-binding Letter of Intent.

PKD Foundation has recognized XORTX as a leader in advancing the development of treatments for progressive kidney disease





Clinical study evidence that XORTX's approach to uric acid lowering is key to treating and preventing chronic kidney disease

Nature Nephrology Review published July 11, 2019 highlights clinical studies confirming causal relationship between uric acid and chronic kidney disease

TODAY Study confirms that Adolescents with Type 2 Diabetes are at higher risk of kidney disease due to increased uric acid

American Diabetes Association Journal publication of Pilemann-Lyberg et al study on patients with Type 1 diabetic nephropathy supports uric acid as an independent risk factor - expands XORTX's pipeline under existing patents



About XORTX Therapeutics Inc.



XORTX Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies to treat progressive kidney disease. XORTX has two lead programs to develop treatments for progressive kidney disease due to diabetes, diabetic nephropathy and polycystic kidney disease. XORTX's XRx-008 (a proprietary reformulation of Oxypurinol) is a late stage drug development program to treat autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD) and TMX-049, is a late phase 2b stage program to treat type 2 diabetic nephropathy (T2DN), under a co-development agreement with Japan's Teijin Pharma Limited, pursuant to a non-binding Letter of Intent. Secondary programs focus on developing therapies for health consequences that accompany pre-diabetes, diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Additional information on XORTX Therapeutics is available at www.xortx.com.

