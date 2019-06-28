Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)





CHICAGO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:XERS), a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations, today announced that on June 26, 2019, the Compensation Committee of Xeris' Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock options for an aggregate of 60,000 shares of its common stock to two new employees under Xeris' Inducement Equity Plan.



Xeris' Inducement Equity Plan is used exclusively for the grant of equity awards to individuals who were not previously employed by Xeris or one of its subsidiaries as an inducement material to such individual's entering into employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries, pursuant to Rule 5635(c)(4) of the NASDAQ Listing Rules. The non-qualified stock options will vest 25% on the first anniversary of the grant with the remaining 75% vesting in thirty-six equal monthly installments thereafter, subject to the employees' continued employment with Xeris or one of its subsidiaries. The non-qualified stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of Xeris' Inducement Equity Plan and forms of award agreements covering the grants.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Xeris is a specialty pharmaceutical company leveraging its novel technology platforms to develop and commercialize ready-to-use, room-temperature stable injectable and infusible drug formulations. The Company's proprietary XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ formulation technologies are being evaluated for the subcutaneous (SC) and intramuscular (IM) delivery of highly-concentrated, non-aqueous, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, proteins, and antibodies using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps. XeriSol™ and XeriJect™ have the potential to offer distinct advantages over existing formulations of marketed and development-stage products, including eliminating the need for reconstitution, enabling long-term, room-temperature stability, significantly reducing injection volume, and eliminating the requirement for intravenous (IV) infusion. These attributes may lead to products that are easier to use by patients, caregivers, and health practitioners and reduce costs for payers and the healthcare system. Further information about Xeris can be found at www.xerispharma.com.

Investor Contact

Allison Wey

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

awey@xerispharma.com

312-736-1237

Source: Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc.