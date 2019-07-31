Quantcast

Xenon Pharmaceuticals to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


BURNABY, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq:XENE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results after the close of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Xenon management will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Pacific Time) to discuss the results and to provide a corporate update.

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 779-9075, or (631) 485-4866 for international callers, and provide conference ID number 5946498. The webcast will be broadcast live on the "Investors" section of Xenon's website at www.xenon-pharma.com and will be available for replay following the call for 30 days.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

We are a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

"Xenon" and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:

Jodi Regts

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Phone: 604.484.3353

Email: investors@xenon-pharma.com

Source: Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

