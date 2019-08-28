Xebec Announces the Commencement of Trading on the OTCQX® Best Market in the United States



Soon to be DTC Eligible

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSXV:XBC) (OTCQX:XEBEF) ("Xebec"), a global provider of clean energy solutions is pleased to announce that the company has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Xebec upgraded to OTCQX from the Grey Market and will soon be DTC eligible.



Xebec begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "XEBEF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange - Venture under the symbol "XBC".

Xebec will shortly announce that its shares will be eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. DTC services provide cost benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.

Quotes:

"We are pleased to provide TSX-V-listed Xebec Adsorption Inc. with an efficient path to access U.S. investors on our OTCQX Market. OTCQX provides global companies with a transparent, cost-effective alternative to a U.S. exchange listing. We look forward to supporting Xebec Adsorption and its shareholders."

-Jason Paltrowitz, EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.

"We have been looking forward to the day when we see ourselves represented in the U.S. on the OTCQX Market, the highest tier of OTC markets. Both institutional and retail investors throughout North America have expressed a growing interest in our business so this opens up an opportunity by expanding on a recognized U.S. securities trading platform."

- Kurt Sorschak, President and CEO, Xebec Adsorption Inc.

For more information:

Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Brandon Chow, Investor Relations Specialist

+1 450.979.8700 ext 5762 bchow@xebecinc.com

Kurt Sorschak, President and Chief Executive Officer

+1 450.979.8701 ksorschak@xebecinc.com

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors. To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com

About Xebec Adsorption Inc.

Xebec is a global provider of gas generation, purification and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy and renewables marketplace. Well-positioned in the energy transition space with proprietary technologies that transform raw gases into clean sources of renewable energy, Xebec's 1500+ customers range from small to multi-national corporations, governments and municipalities looking to reduce their carbon footprints. Headquartered in Montréal, Quebec, Canada, Xebec has several Sales and Support offices in North America and Europe, as well as two manufacturing facilities in Montréal and Shanghai. Xebec trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol XBC and on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol XEBEF. For additional information on the company, its products and services, visit Xebec at xebecinc.com.

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (together, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements, and subject to risks and uncertainties. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of terminology such as "plans", "seeks", "expects", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "could", "might", "likely" or variations of such words, or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "will", "could", "would", "might", "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved" or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements, including statements concerning future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses and future prospects as well as the expectations of management of Xebec with respect to information regarding the business and the expansion and growth of Xebec operations, involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic factors and uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements, including the relevant assumptions and risks factors set out in Xebec's public documents, including in the most recent annual management discussion and analysis and annual information form, filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, should one or more of the risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements or information. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others, the uncertain and unpredictable condition of global economy, Xebec's capacity to generate revenue growth, limited number of customers, and other factors. Although Xebec believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed times frames or at all. Except where required by applicable law, Xebec disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Source: Xebec Adsorption