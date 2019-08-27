WYNWOOD 25 DEVELOPMENT ADDS BLINK EV CHARGING STATIONS TO THE LIST OF TOP AMENITIES AT THE NEW CREATIVE COMMUNITY





New Blink IQ 200 Charging Stations offers Miami Residents the

Fastest Level 2 Charging Stations Available

Miami, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK, BLNKW), a leading provider of electric vehicle (EV) charging station products, announced that the company has installed four EV Charging Stations at the newest residential building in the trendy Design District neighborhood of Miami, Wynwood 25. The EV stations are installed in the property's main parking garage, in the heart of Wynwood. The units are the fastest Level 2 AC charging stations available. They deliver 80 amps of output, making them ready for the improved battery technology found in new electric vehicles. The addition of the EV charging equipment at the 289-unit creative apartment complex encourages residents and the community to "go green" and adopt electric vehicles.

"The new Blink IQ 200 charging stations fit perfectly into our vision for Wynwood 25 as a tech-forward community in the heart of Miami's most vibrant neighborhood," said Jon Paul Perez, Executive Vice President of The Related Group. "The stations have already been a popular offering amongst our residents and takes our roster of amenities one step further, building on tech integrations like keyless LATCH entry and smart locker package room."

The IQ 200 charging stations are connected to the Blink network and are capable of delivering nearly 20 kWh to electric vehicles. The new Blink stations will join the rapidly expanding network of Blink charging stations throughout the country and can be located on Blink's mobile app and on Blink Chargingwebsite(www.blinkcharging.com).

"We are very excited to have our fast IQ 200 charging stations as part of this great new development in our backyard. Wynwood 25 is a great example of a community that has considered the needs of their residents now and in the future. It's a great complement to be showcased at the property for EV charging," quoted Blink Founder and CEO, Michael D. Farkas.

For Wynwood 25, a forward-thinking company committed to meeting the present and future needs of its residents, the addition of the new Blink IQ 200 charging stations is yet another step in the right direction in protecting the area's natural resources.

ABOUT WYNWOOD 25



At Wynwood 25, Miami's Newest Creative Apartment Community, the Wynners and Wynnovators are the new breed of residents in Wynwood. The uber-chic development is situated between NW 24th and 25th Streets and features 289 high-end units featuring custom Italian kitchens and bathrooms, walk-in closets, and expansive floor-to-ceiling glass windows with views of Miami Beach. The complex also features a highly curated set of on-site amenities including a 12,000 square-foot courtyard, a covered outdoor conference center, and an outdoor movie theater.

For more information on Wynwood 25, visit them online at www.wynwood25.com or call (786) 627-6445.

ABOUT BLINK CHARGING

Blink Charging is the largest owner/operator of EV charging stations in the United States. Founded in 2009, Blink is dedicated to slowing climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation. With a long history pioneering the EV industry and a team of leaders that created the industry, Blink continues to be the preferred trusted partner in EV Charging Station technology. As such, the company is a driving force in the EV industry with more than 150,000 registered EV driver members and more than 15,000 EV charging stations across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.blinkcharging.com. Nasdaq: BLNK

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

InvestorRelations@BlinkCharging.com

Source: Blink Charging Co.