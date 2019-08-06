Quantcast

WW Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results and Raises Full Year 2019 EPS Guidance

By GlobeNewswire,  August 06, 2019, 04:05:00 PM EDT


  • End of Period Subscribers in Q2 2019 of 4.6 million

     
  • Revenues in Q2 2019 of $369 million

     
  • Q2 2019 EPS of $0.78

     
  • Raising FY 2019 EPS guidance to a range of $1.55 to $1.70

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) today announced its results for the second quarter of fiscal 2019 and raised its full year fiscal 2019 EPS guidance.

"Member recruitment trends improved throughout the second quarter as we saw good response to our spring campaigns. End of period subscribers increased 1.5% year-over-year to 4.6 million - our highest level ever for a second quarter," said Mindy Grossman, the Company's President and CEO. "We are focused on building momentum and look forward to launching our new program innovation later this year, which we believe will accelerate subscriber growth in 2020. We are still early in our journey as a global holistic wellness company with the best-in-class weight management program, and we see tremendous opportunities ahead to drive growth in 2020 as well as over the long-term."

"Solid execution drove our results to be above our expectations for the quarter.  With improving trends, particularly in Digital, we are raising our earnings guidance for the full year to a range of $1.55 to $1.70 per fully diluted share," said Nick Hotchkin, the Company's CFO, Operating Officer, North America and President, Emerging Markets.

Q2 2019 Consolidated Results

           



 



 



% Change		   % Change

Adjusted for

Constant

Currency(1)
  Three Months Ended    
  June 29,   June 30,    
   2019    2018    
(in millions except percentages and per share amounts)              
Service Revenues, net $  313.8   $  343.7   (8.7 %)     (6.9 %)
Product Sales and Other, net     55.3       66.0      (16.3 %)     (14.5 %)
Revenues, net $  369.0   $  409.7     (9.9 %)   (8.1 %)
Operating Income $  105.5   $  127.7   (17.4 %)     (15.6 %)
Net Income * $  53.8   $  70.7   (23.9 %)     (21.6 %)
EPS $  0.78   $  1.01     (22.8 %)     (20.4 %)
 



Total Paid Weeks		     60.8       61.2     (0.6 %)   N/A  
Digital(2) Paid Weeks     41.3       38.8     6.6 %   N/A  
Studio + Digital(3) Paid Weeks     19.5       22.4     (13.2 %)   N/A  
               
End of Period Subscribers(4)   4.6     4.5   1.5 %   N/A  
Digital  Subscribers     3.2     2.9   8.3 %   N/A  
Studio + Digital Subscribers     1.4       1.6     (11.1 %)   N/A  
               
___________________________________



Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.



  • See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release for further detail on adjustments to GAAP financial measures.
  • "Digital" refers to providing subscriptions to the Company's digital product offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product.
  • "Studio + Digital" refers to providing access to the Company's weekly in-person workshops combined with the Company's digital subscription product offerings to commitment plan subscribers. The "Studio + Digital" business also includes the provision of access to workshops for members who do not subscribe to commitment plans, including the Company's "pay-as-you-go" members.
  • "Subscribers" refers to Digital subscribers and Studio + Digital subscribers who participate in recur bill programs in Company-owned operations.
    • *Except in the case of the financials attached to this release, "Net Income" refers to Net Income attributable to Weight Watchers International, Inc.

    Q2 2019 Business and Financial Highlights

    • End of Period Subscribers in Q2 2019 were up 1.5% versus the prior year period. Q2 2019 End of Period Digital Subscribers were up 8.3% and End of Period Studio Subscribers were down 11.1% versus the prior year period.

       
    • Total Paid Weeks in Q2 2019 were down 0.6% versus the prior year period. Q2 2019 Digital Paid Weeks increased 6.6% and Studio Paid Weeks decreased 13.2% versus the prior year period. 

       
    • Revenues in Q2 2019 were $369.0 million. On a constant currency basis, Q2 2019 revenues decreased 8.1% versus the prior year period.



      º Service Revenues in Q2 2019 were $313.8 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 6.9% versus the prior year period, primarily driven by Studio member recruitment declines.



      º Product Sales and Other in Q2 2019 were $55.3 million. On a constant currency basis, these revenues decreased 14.5% versus the prior year period, primarily due to a decline in product sales.

       
    • Operating Income in Q2 2019 was $105.5 million compared to $127.7 million in the prior year period. This decrease in operating income was primarily driven by operating deleverage on lower revenues in the quarter versus the prior year period. 

       
    • Effective Tax Rate in Q2 2019 was 23.6% compared to 21.9% in the prior year period.

       
    • Net Income in Q2 2019 was $53.8 million compared to $70.7 million in the prior year period.

       
    • Earnings per fully diluted share (EPS) in Q2 2019 was $0.78 compared to $1.01 in the prior year period.

    Other Items

    • Cash balance as of June 29, 2019 was $180.6 million. On that same date, the Company had no outstanding borrowings under its $150 million revolving credit facility.  As previously disclosed, during Q2 2019 the Company voluntarily prepaid $50.0 million of term loans outstanding under its credit agreement. 

    Full Year Fiscal 2019 Guidance

    The Company now expects full year fiscal 2019 revenues of at least $1.4 billion and is raising its earnings guidance to between $1.55 and $1.70 per fully diluted share.

    Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call and Webcast

    The Company has scheduled a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET.  During the conference call, Mindy Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Nicholas Hotchkin, Chief Financial Officer, Operating Officer, North America & President, Emerging Markets, will discuss the second quarter of fiscal 2019 results and answer questions from the investment community.

    The live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's corporate website, corporate.ww.com, in the Investors section under Presentations and Events.  Supplemental investor materials will also be available in the same location prior to the start of the webcast.  A replay of the webcast will be available on this site for approximately 90 days.

    Statement regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

    The following provides information regarding non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release and today's scheduled conference call:

    To supplement the Company's consolidated results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company has disclosed non-GAAP financial measures of operating results that exclude or adjust certain items. The Company presents in the attachments to this release the non-GAAP financial measure earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock-based compensation ("EBITDAS").  In addition, the Company presents certain of its financial results on a constant currency basis in addition to GAAP results. Constant currency information compares results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. In this release and any attachments, the Company calculates constant currency by calculating current-year results using prior-year foreign currency exchange rates.

    Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information for its and investors' evaluation of the Company's business performance and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of the performance of the Company's business.  While management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful in evaluating the Company's business, this information should be considered as supplemental in nature and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.  In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be the same as similarly entitled measures reported by other companies.  See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this release and reconciliations, if any, included elsewhere in this release for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. A reconciliation of the forward-looking full year EBITDAS outlook to net income cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of the Company's control, or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.

    About Weight Watchers International, Inc.

    WW - Weight Watchers reimagined - is a global wellness company and the world's leading commercial weight management program. We inspire millions of people to adopt healthy habits for real life. Through our engaging digital experience and face-to-face group workshops, members follow our livable and sustainable program that encompasses healthy eating, physical activity, and a helpful mindset. With more than five decades of experience in building communities and our deep expertise in behavioral science, we aim to deliver wellness for all. To learn more about the WW approach to healthy living, please visit ww.com. For more information about our global business, visit our corporate website at corporate.ww.com.

    This news release and any attachments include "forward-looking statements," within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, in particular, revenue and earnings guidance and any statements about the Company's plans, strategies and prospects. The Company generally uses the words "may," "will," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "intend" and similar expressions in this news release and any attachments to identify forward-looking statements. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, among other things: competition from other weight management and wellness industry participants or the development of more effective or more favorably perceived weight management methods; the Company's ability to continue to develop new, innovative services and products and enhance its existing services and products or the failure of its services, products or brands to continue to appeal to the market, or the Company's ability to successfully expand into new channels of distribution or respond to consumer trends; the ability to successfully implement new strategic initiatives; the effectiveness of the Company's advertising and marketing programs, including the strength of its social media presence; the impact on the Company's reputation of actions taken by its franchisees, licensees, suppliers and other partners; the impact of the Company's substantial amount of debt and its debt service obligations and debt covenants; the ability to generate sufficient cash to service the Company's debt and satisfy its other liquidity requirements; uncertainties regarding the satisfactory operation of the Company's technology or systems; the impact of security breaches or privacy concerns; the recognition of asset impairment charges; the loss of key personnel, strategic partners or consultants or failure to effectively manage and motivate the Company's workforce; the inability to renew certain of the Company's licenses, or the inability to do so on terms that are favorable to the Company; the expiration or early termination by the Company of leases; risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's international operations, including regulatory, economic, political and social risks and foreign currency risks; uncertainties related to a downturn in general economic conditions or consumer confidence; the Company's ability to successfully make acquisitions or enter into joint ventures, including its ability to successfully integrate, operate or realize the anticipated benefits of such businesses; the seasonal nature of the Company's business; the impact of events that discourage or impede people from gathering with others or accessing resources; the Company's ability to enforce its intellectual property rights both domestically and internationally, as well as the impact of its involvement in any claims related to intellectual property rights; the outcomes of litigation or regulatory actions; the impact of existing and future laws and regulations; the Company's failure to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the possibility that the interests of Artal Group S.A., the largest holder of the Company's common stock and a shareholder with significant influence over the Company, will conflict with the Company's interests or the interests of other holders of the Company's common stock; the impact that the sale of substantial amounts of the Company's common stock by existing large shareholders, or the perception that such sales could occur, could have on the market price of the Company's common stock; and other risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in the Company's periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. You should understand that many important factors, including those discussed herein, could cause the Company's results to differ materially from those expressed or suggested in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available on the SEC's EDGAR database at www.sec.gov and via the Company's website at corporate.ww.com).

    For more information, contact:

    Investors:

    Corey Kinger

    VP Investor Relations

    212.601.7569

    corey.kinger@ww.com

    Media:

    Joe Quenqua

    Chief Communications Officer

    212.601.7519

    joe.quenqua@ww.com

     

    WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    (IN THOUSANDS)
    UNAUDITED
     
           
           
      June 29,   December 29,
       2019    2018
           
    ASSETS      
    Cash and cash equivalents $   180,645     $   236,974  
    Other current assets     103,458         129,450  
      TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS     284,103         366,424  
    Property and equipment, net     51,131         52,202  
    Operating lease assets     144,913         -  
    Goodwill, franchise rights and other intangible assets, net     965,765         960,815  
    Other assets     30,363         35,100  
      TOTAL ASSETS $   1,476,275     $   1,414,541  
           
    LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT       
    Portion of long-term debt due within one year $   57,750     $   77,000  
    Portion of operating lease liabilities due within one year     32,003         -  
    Other current liabilities     260,445         264,316  
      TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES     350,198         341,316  
    Long-term debt     1,584,460         1,669,708  
    Long-term operating lease liabilities     121,318         -  
    Deferred income taxes, other     186,696         208,547  
      TOTAL LIABILITIES  $   2,242,672     $   2,219,571  
           
    Redeemable noncontrolling interest     3,763         3,913  
           
    Shareholders' deficit     (770,160 )       (808,943 )
           
      TOTAL LIABILITIES AND TOTAL DEFICIT  $   1,476,275     $   1,414,541  
           

     

    WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
    (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
    UNAUDITED
                 
            Three Months Ended
            June 29,   June 30,
             2019    2018
    Service revenues, net (1)     $   313,768   $   343,730
    Product sales and other, net (2)         55,255       66,017
      Revenues, net         369,023       409,747
    Cost of services (3)         122,121       128,159
    Cost of product sales and other         31,088       36,794
      Cost of revenues         153,209       164,953
      Gross profit         215,814       244,794
    Marketing expenses         49,967       55,421
    Selling, general and administrative expenses         60,374       61,665
      Operating income         105,473       127,708
    Interest expense         34,732       35,866
    Other expense, net         438       1,333
      Income before income taxes         70,303       90,509
    Benefit from income taxes         16,586       19,825
      Net income         53,717       70,684
    Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest         117       36
      Net income attributable to Weight Watchers International, Inc.   $   53,834   $   70,720
                 
    Earnings Per Share attributable to Weight Watchers International, Inc.        
      Basic     $   0.80   $   1.07
      Diluted     $   0.78   $   1.01
                 
    Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
      Basic         67,124       66,400
      Diluted         69,141       70,154
                 
                 
     Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.           
    (1)  Consists of net "Digital Subscription Revenues" and net "Studio + Digital Fees". "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching +  Digital product. "Studio + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
    (2) Consists of sales of consumer products in workshops and via e-commerce, revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and commissions.
    (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Studio + Digital services.
                 

     

    WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME
    (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS)
    UNAUDITED
                 
            Six Months Ended
            June 29,   June 30,
             2019    2018
    Service revenues, net (1)     $   620,494   $   672,399
    Product sales and other, net (2)         111,694       145,571
      Revenues, net         732,188       817,970
    Cost of services (3)         251,078       267,939
    Cost of product sales and other         64,347       84,236
      Cost of revenues         315,425       352,175
      Gross profit         416,763       465,795
    Marketing expenses         164,216       154,340
    Selling, general and administrative expenses         125,176       121,676
      Operating income         127,371       189,779
    Interest expense         69,927       71,732
    Other expense, net         741       1,097
      Income before income taxes         56,703       116,950
    Benefit from income taxes         13,711       7,208
      Net income         42,992       109,742
    Net loss attributable to the noncontrolling interest         156       90
      Net income attributable to Weight Watchers International, Inc.   $   43,148   $   109,832
                 
    Earnings Per Share attributable to Weight Watchers International, Inc.        
      Basic     $   0.64   $   1.67
      Diluted     $   0.62   $   1.57
                 
    Weighted average common shares outstanding:          
      Basic         67,044       65,761
      Diluted         69,268       69,914
                 
                 
     Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.           
    (1)  Consists of net "Digital Subscription Revenues" and net "Studio + Digital Fees". "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching +  Digital product. "Studio + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
    (2) Consists of sales of consumer products in workshops and via e-commerce, revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues, and franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and commissions.
    (3) Consists of cost of revenues and operating expenses for the Company's Digital and Studio + Digital services.
                 

     

    WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    OPERATIONAL STATISTICS 
    (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
    UNAUDITED
                 
        Three Months Ended    
        June 29,   June 30,   Variance
        2019   2018  
                 
     Digital Paid Weeks (1)            
     North America      26,027     25,469   2.2 %
     CE      11,992     10,176   17.8 %
     UK      2,536     2,382   6.5 %
     Other (2)     774     744   4.0 %
     Total Digital Paid Weeks      41,329     38,771   6.6 %
                 
     Studio + Digital Paid Weeks(1)            
     North America      13,134     15,429   (14.9 %)
     CE      3,094     3,457   (10.5 %)
     UK      2,672     2,905   (8.0 %)
     Other (2)     572     637   (10.2 %)
     Total Studio + Digital Paid Weeks      19,473     22,428   (13.2 %)
                 
     Total Paid Weeks (1)            
     North America      39,161     40,898   (4.2 %)
     CE      15,086     13,633   10.7 %
     UK      5,208     5,287   (1.5 %)
     Other (2)     1,346     1,381   (2.6 %)
     Total Paid Weeks      60,802     61,199   (0.6 %)
                 
     End of Period Digital Subscribers(3)            
     North America      1,996     1,914   4.3 %
     CE      914     773   18.3 %
     UK      195     180   8.4 %
     Other (2)     59     56   6.9 %
     Total End of Period Digital Subscribers      3,165     2,923   8.3 %
                 
     End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers(3)            
     North America      945     1,083   (12.7 %)
     CE      223     247   (9.8 %)
     UK      192     204   (5.7 %)
     Other (2)     43     45   (4.0 %)
     Total End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers      1,403     1,579   (11.1 %)
                 
     Total End of Period Subscribers(3)            
     North America      2,941     2,997   (1.9 %)
     CE      1,138     1,021   11.5 %
     UK      387     384   0.9 %
     Other (2)     103     101   2.0 %
     Total End of Period Subscribers      4,568     4,502   1.5 %
                 
                 
                 
     Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.           
    (1) The "Paid Weeks" metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows:  (i) "Digital Paid Weeks" is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company's digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) "Studio + Digital Paid Weeks" is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total "pay-as-you-go" weeks; and (iii) "Total Paid Weeks" is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks.
    (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets. 
    (3) The "End of Period Subscribers" metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) "End of Period Digital Subscribers" is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) "End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers" is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings;  and (iii) "End of Period Subscribers" is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers.
                 

     

    WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    OPERATIONAL STATISTICS 
    (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
    UNAUDITED
                 
        Six Months Ended    
        June 29,   June 30,   Variance
        2019   2018  
                 
     Digital Paid Weeks (1)            
     North America      50,635     47,982   5.5 %
     CE      23,146     19,478   18.8 %
     UK      4,972     4,610   7.8 %
     Other (2)     1,565     1,451   7.9 %
     Total Digital Paid Weeks      80,318     73,521   9.2 %
                 
     Studio + Digital Paid Weeks(1)            
     North America      26,378     30,225   (12.7 %)
     CE      6,219     6,781   (8.3 %)
     UK      5,388     5,695   (5.4 %)
     Other (2)     1,205     1,297   (7.1 %)
     Total Studio + Digital Paid Weeks      39,190     43,998   (10.9 %)
                 
     Total Paid Weeks (1)            
     North America      77,013     78,207   (1.5 %)
     CE      29,365     26,259   11.8 %
     UK      10,360     10,305   0.5 %
     Other (2)     2,770     2,748   0.8 %
     Total Paid Weeks      119,508     117,519   1.7 %
                 
     End of Period Digital Subscribers(3)            
     North America      1,996     1,914   4.3 %
     CE      914     773   18.3 %
     UK      195     180   8.4 %
     Other (2)     60     56   6.9 %
     Total End of Period Digital Subscribers      3,165     2,923   8.3 %
                 
     End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers(3)            
     North America      945     1,083   (12.7 %)
     CE      223     247   (9.8 %)
     UK      192     204   (5.7 %)
     Other (2)     43     45   (4.0 %)
     Total End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers      1,403     1,579   (11.1 %)
                 
     Total End of Period Subscribers(3)            
     North America      2,941     2,997   (1.9 %)
     CE      1,137     1,020   11.5 %
     UK      387     384   0.9 %
     Other (2)     103     101   2.0 %
     Total End of Period Subscribers      4,568     4,502   1.5 %
                 
                 
                 
     Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.           
    (1) The "Paid Weeks" metric reports paid weeks by WW customers in Company-owned operations for a given period as follows:  (i) "Digital Paid Weeks" is the total paid subscription weeks for the Company's digital subscription products (including Personal Coaching + Digital); (ii) "Studio + Digital Paid Weeks" is the sum of total paid commitment plan weeks which include workshops and digital offerings and total "pay-as-you-go" weeks; and (iii) "Total Paid Weeks" is the sum of Digital Paid Weeks and Studio + Digital Paid Weeks.
    (2) Represents Australia, New Zealand and emerging markets.            
    (3) The "End of Period Subscribers" metric reports WW subscribers in Company-owned operations at a given period end as follows: (i) "End of Period Digital Subscribers" is the total number of Digital, including Personal Coaching + Digital, subscribers; (ii) "End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers" is the total number of commitment plan subscribers that have access to combined workshops and digital offerings;  and (iii) "End of Period Subscribers" is the sum of End of Period Digital Subscribers and End of Period Studio + Digital Subscribers.
                 

     

    WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
    (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
    UNAUDITED
                             
                        Q2 2019 Variance 
                            2019 
                    Constant
        Q2 2019   Q2 2018   2019    Currency
            Currency   Constant       vs   vs
        GAAP   Adjustment   Currency   GAAP   2018    2018 
    Selected Financial Data                      
    Consolidated Company Revenues $   369,023   $   7,523   $   376,546   $   409,747   (9.9 %)   (8.1 %)
    Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $   156,969   $   3,618   $   160,587   $   151,018   3.9 %   6.3 %
    Consolidated Studio + Digital Fees (2) $   156,799   $   2,743   $   159,542   $   192,712   (18.6 %)   (17.2 %)
    Consolidated Service Revenues (3) $   313,768   $   6,361   $   320,129   $   343,730   (8.7 %)   (6.9 %)
    Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $   55,255   $   1,162   $   56,417   $   66,017   (16.3 %)   (14.5 %)
                             
    North America                      
    Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $   102,851   $   259   $   103,110   $   101,099   1.7 %   2.0 %
    Studio + Digital Fees (2) $   116,958   $   268   $   117,226   $   142,767   (18.1 %)   (17.9 %)
    Service Revenues (3) $   219,809   $   527   $   220,336   $   243,866   (9.9 %)   (9.6 %)
    Product Sales and Other (4) $   35,835   $   72   $   35,907   $   40,672   (11.9 %)   (11.7 %)
    Total Revenues $   255,644   $   599   $   256,243   $   284,538   (10.2 %)   (9.9 %)
                             
    CE                        
    Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $   43,586   $   2,670   $   46,256   $   39,342   10.8 %   17.6 %
    Studio + Digital Fees (2) $   23,681   $   1,441   $   25,122   $   29,402   (19.5 %)   (14.6 %)
    Service Revenues (3) $   67,267   $   4,111   $   71,378   $   68,744   (2.1 %)   3.8 %
    Product Sales and Other (4) $   10,062   $   624   $   10,686   $   12,848   (21.7 %)   (16.8 %)
    Total Revenues $   77,329   $   4,735   $   82,064   $   81,592   (5.2 %)   0.6 %
                             
    UK                        
    Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $   6,993   $   404   $   7,397   $   6,955   0.5 %   6.3 %
    Studio + Digital Fees (2) $   11,498   $   669   $   12,167   $   14,551   (21.0 %)   (16.4 %)
    Service Revenues (3) $   18,491   $   1,072   $   19,563   $   21,506   (14.0 %)   (9.0 %)
    Product Sales and Other (4) $   6,034   $   345   $   6,379   $   7,704   (21.7 %)   (17.2 %)
    Total Revenues $   24,525   $   1,418   $   25,943   $   29,210   (16.0 %)   (11.2 %)
                             
    Other (5)                      
    Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $   3,539   $   285   $   3,824   $   3,622   (2.3 %)   5.6 %
    Studio + Digital Fees (2) $   4,662   $   365   $   5,027   $   5,992   (22.2 %)   (16.1 %)
    Service Revenues (3) $   8,201   $   651   $   8,852   $   9,614   (14.7 %)   (7.9 %)
    Product Sales and Other (4) $   3,324   $   118   $   3,442   $   4,793   (30.6 %)   (28.2 %)
    Total Revenues $   11,525   $   769   $   12,294   $   14,407   (20.0 %)   (14.7 %)
                             
                             
     Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.                       
     (1) "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product.
     (2) "Studio + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
    (3) "Service Revenues" equal "Digital Subscription Revenues" plus "Studio + Digital Fees". 
    (4) "Product Sales" are sales of consumer products in workshops and via e-commerce, and "Other" are revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, includes franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and commissions.
    (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.
                             

     

    WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
    RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
    (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
    UNAUDITED 
                             
                        First Half 2019 Variance 
                            2019 
                    Constant
        First Half 2019   First Half 2018   2019    Currency
            Currency   Constant       vs   vs
        GAAP   Adjustment   Currency   GAAP   2018    2018 
    Selected Financial Data                      
    Consolidated Company Revenues $   732,188   $   17,708   $   749,896   $   817,970   (10.5 %)   (8.3 %)
    Consolidated Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $   305,824   $   8,258   $   314,082   $   289,565   5.6 %   8.5 %
    Consolidated Studio + Digital Fees (2) $   314,670   $   6,489   $   321,159   $   382,834   (17.8 %)   (16.1 %)
    Consolidated Service Revenues (3) $   620,494   $   14,747   $   635,241   $   672,399   (7.7 %)   (5.5 %)
    Consolidated Product Sales and Other (4) $   111,694   $   2,961   $   114,655   $   145,571   (23.3 %)   (21.2 %)
                             
    North America                      
    Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $   201,611   $   605   $   202,216   $   193,338   4.3 %   4.6 %
    Studio + Digital Fees (2) $   234,557   $   664   $   235,221   $   282,919   (17.1 %)   (16.9 %)
    Service Revenues (3) $   436,169   $   1,268   $   437,437   $   476,257   (8.4 %)   (8.2 %)
    Product Sales and Other (4) $   69,488   $   177   $   69,665   $   87,458   (20.6 %)   (20.3 %)
    Total Revenues $   505,656   $   1,447   $   507,103   $   563,715   (10.3 %)   (10.0 %)
                             
    CE                        
    Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $   83,769   $   6,146   $   89,915   $   75,503   10.9 %   19.1 %
    Studio + Digital Fees (2) $   47,630   $   3,476   $   51,106   $   58,482   (18.6 %)   (12.6 %)
    Service Revenues (3) $   131,399   $   9,622   $   141,021   $   133,985   (1.9 %)   5.3 %
    Product Sales and Other (4) $   22,087   $   1,633   $   23,720   $   30,138   (26.7 %)   (21.3 %)
    Total Revenues $   153,486   $   11,255   $   164,741   $   164,123   (6.5 %)   0.4 %
                             
    UK                        
    Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $   13,411   $   843   $   14,254   $   13,519   (0.8 %)   5.4 %
    Studio + Digital Fees (2) $   22,761   $   1,441   $   24,202   $   28,933   (21.3 %)   (16.4 %)
    Service Revenues (3) $   36,172   $   2,284   $   38,456   $   42,452   (14.8 %)   (9.4 %)
    Product Sales and Other (4) $   12,964   $   822   $   13,786   $   17,043   (23.9 %)   (19.1 %)
    Total Revenues $   49,136   $   3,107   $   52,243   $   59,495   (17.4 %)   (12.2 %)
                             
    Other (5)                      
    Digital Subscription Revenues (1) $   7,033   $   664   $   7,697   $   7,205   (2.4 %)   6.8 %
    Studio + Digital Fees (2) $   9,722   $   907   $   10,629   $   12,500   (22.2 %)   (15.0 %)
    Service Revenues (3) $   16,755   $   1,571   $   18,326   $   19,705   (15.0 %)   (7.0 %)
    Product Sales and Other (4) $   7,155   $   322   $   7,477   $   10,932   (34.5 %)   (31.5 %)
    Total Revenues $   23,910   $   1,893   $   25,803   $   30,637   (21.9 %)   (15.8 %)
                             
                             
     Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.                       
     (1) "Digital Subscription Revenues" consist of the fees associated with subscriptions for the Company's Digital offerings, including the Personal Coaching + Digital product.
     (2) "Studio + Digital Fees" consist of the fees associated with the Company's subscription plans for combined workshops and digital offerings and other payment arrangements for access to workshops.
    (3) "Service Revenues" equal "Digital Subscription Revenues" plus "Studio + Digital Fees". 
    (4) "Product Sales" are sales of consumer products in workshops and via e-commerce, and "Other" are revenues from licensing, magazine subscriptions, publishing and third-party advertising in publications and on the Company's websites and sales from the By Mail product, other revenues, and, in the case of the consolidated financial results and Other reportable segment, includes franchise fees with respect to commitment plans and commissions.
    (5) Represents Australia, New Zealand, emerging markets and franchise revenues.
                             

     

    WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
    (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
    UNAUDITED
                                 
                Q2 2019 Variance 
                                2019 
                                Constant
        Q2 2019   Q2 2018   2019      Currency
            Currency   Constant         vs     vs
        GAAP   Adjustment   Currency     GAAP   2018      2018 
    Selected Financial Data                          
    Gross Profit $   215,814     $   4,637   $   220,451       $   244,794     (11.8 %)     (9.9 %)
    Gross Margin   58.5 %         58.5 %       59.7 %          
                                 
    Selling, General and Administrative Expenses $   60,374     $   981   $   61,355       $   61,665     (2.1 %)     (0.5 %)
                                 
    Operating Income $   105,473     $   2,315   $   107,788       $   127,708     (17.4 %)     (15.6 %)
    Operating Income Margin   28.6 %         28.6 %       31.2 %          
                                 
                                 
     Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.                           

     

    WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
    (IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT PERCENTAGES)
    UNAUDITED
                               
                          First Half 2019 Variance 
                    2019 
                              Constant
        First Half 2019   First Half 2018   2019    Currency
            Currency   Constant         vs   vs
        GAAP   Adjustment   Currency     GAAP   2018    2018 
    Selected Financial Data                          
    Gross Profit   $   416,763     $   10,563   $   427,326       $   465,795     (10.5 %)   (8.3 %)
    Gros s Margin     56.9 %         57.0 %       56.9 %        
                               
    Selling, General and Administrative Expenses   $   125,176     $   2,342   $   127,518       $   121,676     2.9 %   4.8 %
                               
    Operating Income   $   127,371     $   3,231   $   130,602       $   189,779     (32.9 %)   (31.2 %)
    Oper ating Income Margin     17.4 %         17.4 %       23.2 %        
                               
                               
     Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.                         
                               

     

    WEIGHT WATCHERS INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
    RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
    (IN THOUSANDS)
    UNAUDITED
                             
              Three Months Ended     Six Months Ended
              June 29,   June 30,     June 29,   June 30,
               2019    2018      2019    2018
                             
    Net Income       $   53,834   $   70,720     $   43,148   $   109,832
    Interest             34,732       35,866         69,927       71,732
    Taxes             16,586       19,825         13,711       7,208
    Depreciation and Amortization       11,288       10,620         22,693       21,774
    Stock-based Compensation       4,872       5,291         9,684       9,675
    EBITDAS       $   121,312   $   142,322     $   159,163   $   220,221
                             
                             
                             
     Note: Totals may not sum due to rounding.               
                             

     

     

     

     

    Source: Weight Watchers International Inc

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: WW




