W&T Offshore to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) ("W&T" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



The Company's senior management will be meeting with investors at the Seaport Global Energy and Industrials Conference in Chicago on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. W&T will not be making a formal presentation. An investor deck prepared in conjunction with the Conference will be posted in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website on Wednesday morning, August 28.

The Company is also participating in the Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference in New York City on September 3 and 4, 2019. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn is scheduled to make a presentation on Tuesday, September 3 at 2:25 pm eastern time and will also host one-on-one meetings on September 3 and 4. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T's website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the Investor Relations section of the site, under Presentations. An updated investor slide deck prepared in conjunction with the Barclays Conference will be posted in the Investor Relations section of W&T's website on Tuesday morning, September 3rd , prior to the presentation.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 47 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 710,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico, including approximately 490,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 220,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT:

Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

apetrie@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Janet Yang

EVP & CFO

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-624-7326

