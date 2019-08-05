W&T Offshore to Participate in EnerCom's ‘The Oil and Gas Conference' 2019 in Denver



HOUSTON, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) ("W&T" or the "Company") today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn will present at EnerCom's ‘The Oil & Gas Conference' in Denver on Monday, August 12, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and will also host one-on-one meetings. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T's website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the Investor Relations section of the site, under Presentations. An updated investor slide deck prepared in conjunction with the conference will be posted on the website on August 12, prior to the presentation.



About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 47 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 710,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico, including approximately 490,000 gross acres on the conventional shelf and approximately 220,000 gross acres in the deepwater. A majority of the Company's daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company's website at www.wtoffshore.com.

CONTACT:

Al Petrie

Investor Relations Coordinator

apetrie@wtoffshore.com

713-297-8024

Janet Yang

EVP & CFO

investorrelations@wtoffshore.com

713-624-7326

Source: W&T Offshore, Inc.