WSFS Financial Corporation Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call





WILMINGTON, Del., July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:WSFS), the parent company of WSFS Bank, expects to report second quarter 2019 earnings at the end of business, Monday, July 22, 2019. Management will conduct a conference call to review these results at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing 1-877-312-5857 and using conference ID #4697525.

A rebroadcast of WSFS' second quarter 2019 earnings conference call will be available beginning at 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, until Saturday, August 10, 2019, by dialing 1-855-859-2056 and using conference ID #4697525.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of March 31, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.0 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 152 offices located in Delaware (49), Pennsylvania (72), New Jersey (29), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Christiana Trust Group, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage and Arrow Land Transfer. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit wsfsbank.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Dominic C. Canuso (302) 571-6833 dcanuso@wsfsbank.com Media Contact: Jimmy A. Hernandez (302) 571-5254 jhernandez@wsfsbank.com

Source: WSFS Financial Corporation