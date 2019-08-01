Quantcast

Wright Medical Group N.V. to Present at 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 06:00:00 AM EDT


Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wright Medical Group N.V. (NASDAQ:WMGI) announced today that it will present at the 2019 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at the Westin Copley Place Hotel in Boston.  Robert Palmisano, president and chief executive officer, will present at 9:10 a.m. Eastern Time.  

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, along with the accompanying presentation materials, will be available on Wright's corporate website at www.wright.com, under the "Investor Relations" link.  The audio webcast and accompanying presentation materials will be archived on this site under the "Investor Presentations" link following the conference.

Internet Posting of Information

Wright routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the "Investor Relations" section of its website at www.wright.com.  The company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Wright website regularly for important information about Wright.

About Wright Medical Group N.V.

Wright Medical Group N.V. is a global medical device company focused on extremities and biologics products.  The company is committed to delivering innovative, value-added solutions improving quality of life for patients worldwide and is a recognized leader of surgical solutions for the upper extremity (shoulder, elbow, wrist and hand), lower extremity (foot and ankle) and biologics markets, three of the fastest growing segments in orthopedics. For more information about Wright, visit www.wright.com.

Investors & Media: 

Julie D. Dewey                                                                                                         

Sr. Vice President, Chief Communications Officer

Wright Medical Group N.V.

(901) 290-5817

julie.dewey@wright.com



Source: Wright Medical Group N.V.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: WMGI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8175.42
-98.19  ▼  1.19%
DJIA 26864.27
-333.75  ▼  1.23%
S&P 500 2980.38
-32.80  ▼  1.09%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar