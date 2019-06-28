WPT Industrial REIT Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Results & Conference Call

Quantcast

    TORONTO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: WIR.U - OTCQX:WPTIF) will issue its results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 7, 2019. A conference call hosted by the REIT's management team will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 9:30 am Eastern Time.

    The telephone numbers to participate in the conference call are:

    Canada Toll Free: (855) 669-9657

    U.S. Toll Free: (888) 249-8268

    International: (412) 902-4153

    The conference call will also be webcast over the REIT's web site at www.wptreit.com. Please click on "Investors" and follow the link. Participants are requested to dial-in or access the webcast at least ten minutes before the start time.

    The telephone numbers to listen to the call after it is completed (Instant Replay) are Canada Toll Free (855) 669-9658, U.S. Toll Free (877) 344-7529 and International (412) 317-0088. The Passcode for the Instant Replay is 10133085#. A recording of the call will also be archived on the REIT's web site at www.wptreit.com.

    About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

    WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario.  WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT's operating subsidiary) indirectly owns a portfolio of properties consisting of approximately 20.9 million square feet of gross leasable area, comprised of 69 industrial properties and one office property located in 17 states in the United States.  The REIT's objective is to acquire, develop, manage and own industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

    For more information, please contact:

    Scott Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer 

    WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

    Tel: (612) 800-8501



