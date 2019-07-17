Quantcast

    WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Announces July 2019 Distribution

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 10:40:00 AM EDT


    TORONTO, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (the "REIT") (TSX: WIR.U) (OTCQX:WPTIF) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a cash distribution for the month of July 2019 of US$0.0633 per unit. The distribution will be payable on August 15, 2019 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on July 31, 2019.

    Distributions paid to Canadian unitholders (and other non-U.S. unitholders) generally will be subject to U.S. withholding tax. For a general summary of the taxation of distributions paid to Canadian unitholders, including information regarding U.S. withholding tax, please see the "Certain Canadian Federal Income Tax Considerations", "Certain U.S. Federal Income Tax Considerations" sections of the REIT's prospectus dated April 18, 2013, and "Risk Factors - Tax-Related Risks" in the REIT's  annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018, copies of which are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.  Additional tax information regarding the REIT's distributions is also available on the REIT's website at www.wptreit.com. Unitholders should consult their own tax advisors for advice with respect to the tax consequences of receiving a distribution from the REIT in their own circumstances.

    About WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust

    WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT objective is to acquire, develop, manage and own primarily industrial properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate. WPT Industrial, LP (the REIT's operating subsidiary) indirectly owns a portfolio of properties consisting of approximately 21.1 million square feet of gross leasable area, comprised of 69 industrial properties and one office property located in 16 states in the United States.

    For further information, please contact:

    Scott Frederiksen, Chair and Chief Executive Officer

    WPT Industrial REIT

    Tel: (612) 800-8501

    		  

    Source: WPT Industrial REIT

