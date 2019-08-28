WOW!'s "Costume Quest" Returns to Amazon Prime Video With New Episodes and a Holiday Special

Amazon Prime Video to release seven new episodes of "Costume Quest" in October, followed by a holiday special, "Heroes on Holiday" in November.

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOW! Unlimited Media Inc.'s ("WOW!" or the "Company") (TSX-V: WOW / OTCQX:WOWMF) Frederator Studios has announced that seven brand new half-hour episodes of its latest animated series "Costume Quest" will debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 11. An additional 35-minute special episode, "Heroes on Holiday", will air beginning on November 22.



Frederator Studios debuted season one of the "Costume Quest" series, its first project with Amazon Studios (NASDAQ:AMZN), with six episodes released earlier this year. Based on a popular video game, the episodes were positively reviewed by Robert Lloyd of the Los Angeles Times, stating that the "delightful" program "starts well and gets better", noting that while the show was "nominally aimed at the elementary school crowd", it would also appeal to adult audiences.

"The debut of Costume Quest earlier this year thrilled fans of the cult hit video game as well as younger viewers just discovering the characters and story, and we are looking forward to continuing the adventure with these additional episodes, just in time for Halloween, followed by our festive holiday special," said Fred Seibert, Frederator's CEO and WOW!'s Chief Creative Officer. "Our talented team has done a great job of bringing the charm of the beloved video game to life through the series and we are sure fans will be excited to see what comes next."

WOW! Unlimited Media is creating a leading animation-focused entertainment company by producing top-end content, and building brands and audiences on the most engaging media platforms. The Company produces animation in its two established studios: Frederator Studios in Los Angeles, which has a 20-year track record; and one of Canada's largest, multi-faceted animation production studios, Mainframe Studios in Vancouver, which has a 25-year track record. The Company's media assets include Channel Frederator Network which comprises 3,000+ channels on YouTube, as well as WOW! branded programming on Crave, Canada's leading streaming entertainment platform, owned by Bell Media. The Company operates out of offices in Toronto, New York, Vancouver and Los Angeles. The common voting shares of the Company (the "Common Voting Shares") and variable voting shares of the Company (the "Variable Voting Shares") are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") (TSX-V:WOW) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:WOWMF).

